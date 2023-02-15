The number of emergency runs made by the Owensboro Fire Department in 2022 declined by nearly 13% compared to the previous year, city Fire Chief James Howard told city commissioners Tuesday.
The primary reason for the decline is a change in the policy for when city firefighters are dispatched to medical calls.
OFD is still sent automatically to certain calls, such as on vehicle accidents with injuries, cardiac arrests, shootings and stabbings, drownings and bridge jumpers, and suicides where the victim has significant bleeding.
On Oct. 31, the city implemented a policy where American Medical Response, the ambulance service, responds to all other medical calls first, while an AMR dispatcher determines if the fire department is also needed.
“We were on a growth curve” with increasing calls for service, Howard told commissioners. “I’ve been here before to speak more than once about how we need to make changes, and some of those changes we made in our call processing.”
Last year, 67% of all OFD responses were for medical emergencies, which is a decrease from the year before, Howard said.
“In the past few years, it has been 73% to 76% of all runs were EMS rescue,” said Howard, attributing the decrease to the policy change.
Overall, OFD responded to 8,431 calls last year. Of those, 5,615 were emergency medical services (EMS) runs.
In 2021, the department made 9,656 calls for service.
“We cut 1,200 out of that, just by the virtue of the call volume changes we made Halloween night,” Howard said.
Other calls for service, such as for structure fires and cooking fires, where about the same last year as in 2021, Howard said.
The department accomplished several goals last year, including completing a strategic plan and risk assessment, implementing a new records management system and graduating the first firefighters from the joint paramedic program OFD participates in with Owensboro Community & Technical College, AMR and the Daviess County Fire Department.
Goals for the current year include enhancing the department’s Advanced Life Support program, enrolling more staff members into the paramedic course and starting construction on a fire training center and renovations to Fire Station 3, Howard said.
The department also plans on continuing work to become accredited through the Center for Public Safety Excellence and getting the department up to full staff. Howard said OFD is currently four full-time firefighters short of full staffing.
Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright said OFD currently does not have any Black firefighters and asked if the department was working to increase diversity on its staff.
“I’m not trying to hire anyone of any particular color,” said Howard, adding that the department is interested in getting its recruiting message into areas of the community that currently aren’t being reached.
“I’m open to any conversations that can help with diversity and recruiting,” he said.
City human resources manager Josh Bachmeier said the city does advertise in cities with more diverse populations to appeal to minority candidates who are interested in applying. The city also advertises in minority publications, he said.
Smith-Wright said, “At one point we used to have more Blacks on the fire department, and it always seems it’s so hard, somehow, for Blacks to make it on the fire department, and I don’t know why that is.
“I just think to have a whole city, our city (agencies need) to look like the people who live in it.”
Bachmeier said the fire department testing follows federal equal employment guidelines to make sure the tests are not unfair to minorities.
“We treat everyone fairly in the process,” he said. “We want the best talent.”
