City and Owensboro Fire Department officials are holding meetings to create a plan for a new city fire training center.
The center, on the corner of J.R. Miller Boulevard and West 14th Street, will be redesigned by Hafer, an Evansville architectural firm.
Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said city and OFD officials have met with architects to begin discussing ideas. The group plans to meet again in the near future, after which the firm will begin drawing up plans, Hancock said.
“We are in the early stages,” Hancock said. The group, which included several fire department officials, traded general ideas.”
Hancock said fire officials have been to other training center and stations to get ideas. The plan calls for the center, which is used by a number of departments, to have a new fire tower, new burn room for simulating structure fires and new classroom space.
Fire officials are also getting ideas from the rest of the department’s firefighters, Hancock said.
“I can’t say we can include every (idea) that comes in, but we are going to make every effort,” Hancock said.
The city purchased the ABC Rentals property adjacent the training center.
Hancock said officials are considering keeping the ABC building to use as classroom space. The current classroom is not sufficient for the department’s needs, officials have said previously.
Officials are considering: “Can we remodel that building and make it what we need?” Hancock said.
The group is also looking at purchasing a modular fire tower and a modular burn room, rather than building new structures on the site.
“There are some modular buildings available,” Hancock said. “They ship you the kit, and you mount it on your foundation.”
A modular burn room would make it easier to replace the burn tiles, Hancock said.
Fire Department Battalion Chief Colter Tate could not be reached Friday to comment about progress on the training center plans.
Because of issues with supply, officials do not yet have a price estimate for the project. Hafer will provide an estimated cost with the designs, Hancock said.
The work is expected to start this summer, Hancock said.
“In my mind, I would hope the project is bid out and we are able to start sometime in late June or early July,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.