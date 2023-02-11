An Owensboro Fire Department firefighter was arrested Friday with 20 counts of possessing sexually explicit material involving minors.

Clifford G. Brandon III, 53, of Maceo was arrested Friday morning on 18 counts of possession of material depicting a sexual performance by a minor over age 12 but under age 18, and two counts of possession of material depicting a sexual performance by a minor under age 12, according to a release by the Owensboro Police Department.

