Beginning last fall, the Owensboro Fire Department began what is expected to be a lengthy process of being accredited by the Center for Public Safety Excellence.
The process, which can take from two to three years, results in more than just a plaque on the wall. Capt. Bobby Grant, accreditation manager for the fire department, said being accredited will mean the department meets and exceeds national standards in a number of areas, and is constantly working to improve operations.
“We want the citizens to realize the department they support, and pay for, is doing what they are supposed to be doing,” Grant said.
The Center for Public Safety Excellence is a nonprofit organization that provides fire service training and credentialing. Accreditation for fire departments was created by the International Association of Fire Chiefs and the process is overseen by the nonprofit group.
Accreditation is rare in Kentucky, Grant said.
“There are only 284 agencies accredited (worldwide) through the agency, and only three in the state of Kentucky,” he said.
Department officials have discussed the possibility of seeking accreditation for a couple of years, Grant said. The process involves departments meeting standards in 11 general categories, including community risk reduction, training, planning, firefighter health and safety, administration, finances and resources.
Inside those 11 categories, departments have to meet 251 individual indicators, he said.
“It’s a self-assessment for the department,” Grant said. The assessment looks at “everything from fire suppression to education and training ... to make sure we are doing it to the best of our ability.
“We have to turn over every stone and analyze and evaluate it,” he said.
As part of the process, the department looks at its response times, gauging the time it takes for units to arrive at a scene from the time they are dispatched.
“One of the ultimate goals is to make our response times quicker,” Grant said.
