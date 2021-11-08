The winter months are some of the most dangerous in terms of house fires, as people are indoors more, using furnaces, space heaters and fireplaces.
While cooking fires are the most common, fires caused by malfunctioning or under-maintained heating units also cause a number of winter fires, said Battalion Chief Steve Leonard of the Owensboro Fire Department.
“Maintenance for your heating system, regardless of your system, is important,” Leonard said.
Furnaces, electric and gas heaters and wood-burning stoves and fireplaces have to be maintained to avoid malfunctioning, while space heaters have to be used properly to reduce the risk of fire.
“Now is the time to do it, before it gets really cold,” Leonard said of the needed maintenance. “When it’s really cold, the unit is being taxed to the limit. You don’t want it to fail then.”
A furnace is like any other machine. It has parts that can wear out. Leonard said age, and the wear and tear of using a furnace, can cause parts to break, so electric and gas furnaces need to be serviced every year.
Gas heaters also need to be inspected to make sure fumes like carbon monoxide aren’t being released into the home.
“It’s extremely important to have gas heaters (inspected), because you have to make sure your venting system is working properly,” Leonard said.
An improperly venting gas furnace or gas heater can bleed carbon monoxide, which is colorless, odorless and deadly, into homes. Leonard said it’s necessary to have a carbon monoxide detector on every floor of your house.
A wood-burning stove or fireplace needs maintenance and inspection every year, because burning wood can cause creosote to build up inside chimneys and stove pipes. Creosote can catch fire, and a crack in the chimney can spread that fire into the house or attic.
A professional chimney sweep should clean chimneys and stovepipes at the beginning of each wood-burning season. When placing a wood-burning stove, it’s important to keep it away from walls and not place furniture or other items that could catch fire nearby, Leonard said.
“It takes a little more effort, because you are actively inviting fire into your home” with fireplaces and wood burners, Leonard said.
Space heaters are good for temporarily heating a room, but must also be kept a safe distance from walls, drapes, furniture and other items. A space heater should only be used while a room is occupied and should never be used overnight, Leonard said.
“There should be nothing within 24 inches of heating units in your home,” Leonard said.
Regarding space heaters, Leonard said, “think about them the same way you would a candle,” and don’t leave them unattended.
Not all fires can be prevented, so smoke detectors are needed to alert occupants to fires. A rule to go by is for every room to have a smoke detector, except for kitchens and bathrooms, where they can be triggered by cooking smoke or steam.
Smoke detector batteries should be changed at least once a year, and the detector should be tested every month. If a smoke detector is more than 10 years old, it should be replaced, Leonard said.
“I have been a firefighter for 40 years,” Leonard said. “In all those years, I have not seen a single fire death in a home that has working smoke detectors.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
