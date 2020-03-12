OFD updates commission on 2020 goals, 2019 accomplishments

Owensboro Fire Department officials believe they accomplished several goals last year and have more tasks they wish to complete in 2020.
OFD Chief James Howard gave an update to the Owensboro City Commission on Tuesday highlighting the fire department’s report from last year.
In 2019, OFD responded to 299 fires and 6,207 medical or rescue runs. Of the fires, 51 were cooking fires and 1,178 medical runs were for respiratory emergencies. The fire department also conducted more than 21,000 hours of training and more than 2,000 fire and life safety inspections.
“The fires are a small percentage of the runs that we actually make,” Howard said.
The average response time of OFD was 4 minutes and 34 seconds last year, which is down 24 seconds from last year, he said. “We’re really proud of that.”
Howard said goals met by the fire department last year included the addition of Quint 2, which is a versatile truck, and the inclusion of ballistic vests for firefighters.
“It’s unfortunate that we live in a time where that’s even seen as necessary,” he said. “But we’re glad to have it.”
For its ongoing projects, Howard told the commission that its goals for this year include increasing its ISO Fire Rating, which impacts homeowner insurance rates, and developing a plan for renovating the Walter Freeman Training Center. The city of Owensboro is currently seeking a firm to conduct an analysis of the center.
“We have to be honest with ourselves — we have aging infrastructure in a lot of different areas in the city, but the fire training center is a place that we really identified that needs some help to be up to modern standards,” he said.
Lastly, Howard ended his presentation by asking the public to get involved with the Owensboro community.
“Don’t just sit back and watch,” he said. “It’s your city government.”
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
