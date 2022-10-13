The Owensboro Fire Department is urging residents to be prepared for home fires, particularly by having working smoke detectors and having a plan for people to evacuate their homes.
Battalion Chief Steve Leonard spoke to Owensboro city commissioners Tuesday about fire prevention, as part of Fire Prevention Week. Leonard said Wednesday that prevention dramatically lowers the chance of a fire death and helps firefighters more effectively tackle blazes.
“We have no inspectional authority in single-family dwellings,” he said. “The only tool we have at our disposal is life safety education — getting the message out that you have to have working smoke detectors and a plan of action.”
In the average year, 3,500 people across the United States are killed in house fires. About 135 firefighters die battling house fires annually, Leonard said.
Leonard said 88% of fires are in single-family homes. Having working smoke detectors greatly increases the odds of escaping a fire.
“Studies have shown if you are not out of a single-family dwelling within two to four minutes, you are not going to get out,” Leonard said. “If you have a working smoke detector in every room, you have a 90% chance of escaping. If you have one on every floor, you have a 50% chance that you’ll escape.
“If you don’t have smoke detectors, there’s a 90% chance you’ll die in the fire.”
OFD has a program where people who cannot afford smoke detectors can receive one from the department, free of charge. The department will also install the smoke detector.
Leonard said firefighters help elderly residents change their smoke detector batteries. Batteries need to be checked once a month and replaced at least annually, Leonard said.
Most smoke detectors are affordable and are good as long as they have the Underwriters Laboratory seal, Leonard said.
“If you’re just buying smoke detectors, they are $10 a piece,” he said.
Smoke detectors over 10 years old should be replaced, because they are less effective due to dust and because the technology is continually improving, Leonard said.
Families also have to have escape plans, that include two ways out of the home and a designated meeting place.
“Typically, if you are in a home and you can’t get out the door, a window is the best choice,” Leonard said. Young children need to know how to open windows in case of fire.
Having a designated meeting area will help firefighters, Leonard said.
“The first thing we are going to ask is if everyone is out of the structure,” Leonard said. If everyone is accounted for, firefighters can focus on putting out the blaze, as opposed to conducting a search and rescue.
Anyone who needs a smoke detector, or help installing a smoke detector, can call OFD at 270-687-8408. Leonard said local groups wanting education on fire prevention can also call.
“When you are losing 3,500 people every year in residential fires, and 135 firefighters (nationally), that is certainly a hazard we have to deal with,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
