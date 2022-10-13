The Owensboro Fire Department is urging residents to be prepared for home fires, particularly by having working smoke detectors and having a plan for people to evacuate their homes.

Battalion Chief Steve Leonard spoke to Owensboro city commissioners Tuesday about fire prevention, as part of Fire Prevention Week. Leonard said Wednesday that prevention dramatically lowers the chance of a fire death and helps firefighters more effectively tackle blazes.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.