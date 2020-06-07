With the summer heat here and public pools closed by the COVID-19 pandemic, officials with the Owensboro Fire Department are concerned about people purchasing pools and leaving children unattended.
“I’m a water person. I enjoy all kinds of water activities,” said OFD Battalion Chief Steve Leonard. “I know people are looking for things to do, and this is a great option. But you can’t let your pool be your babysitter.”
Both large and small pools can be a hazard because not much water is needed to drown a person. “How much water does it take to drown? Just enough to cover your mouth and nose,” Leonard said.
In the tri-state area, “we experience four to six incidents each year” of drowning or near-drowning, Leonard said.
With any size pool, the property owner is responsible for safety, so people using the pool should be supervised at all times by someone capable of taking action in an emergency.
“You can’t leave your kids unattended,” Leonard said.
Even kiddie pools have to be constantly supervised by a competent person, he said.
“Checking every couple of minutes isn’t enough,” he said.
People can’t expect to be alerted by splashing to a drowning victim, Leonard said. “Drowning is a silent killer.” A person who is drowning “really does not have the opportunity to call for help,” he said.
Small kiddie pools should be drained when not in use so neighborhood kids won’t be tempted to use them when you are not home, Leonard said. Precautions should be taken to keep people out of larger pools, such as installing appropriate fencing and gates. Leonard said the city’s municipal code has fencing requirements for certain kinds of swimming pools.
A person is legally liable if someone drowns in their pool, even if the pool owner is not home at the time of the incident, Leonard said. A pool alarm, which is operated by a motion detector, is a good deterrent and alert to keep people out of pools, he said.
Pool owners should have approved flotation devices for people who can’t swim. An inflatable ring or water wings are toys and will not hold a person’s head above water in an emergency, Leonard said.
When boating, the boat’s owner is responsible for the safety of everyone on board, so an approved flotation device must be available to everyone, Leonard said. Obviously, boating and drinking alcohol do not mix.
Swimming in lakes and rivers can be dangerous because of currents and unseen obstacles.
“Once a person submerges under the surface, they are difficult to find,” Leonard said. In a lake or river, “there could be limbs or rocks, so jumping in could be hazardous as well.”
Responsible supervision is needed at all times because drowning can happen quickly, Leonard said.
“We’ve had family members say … ‘we didn’t realize they were in trouble,’ ” Leonard said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
