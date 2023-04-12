Owensboro Fire Department officials hope to install the city’s first “baby box” next month at Fire Station 1 on West Ninth Street.

The city’s first “Safe Haven Baby Box” is under construction and should arrive in Owensboro by the middle of May, City Fire Chief James Howard told city commissioners Tuesday. Once installed, the station will be a place where a person can anonymously surrender an infant for adoption and where the infant will receive care by responding firefighters.

