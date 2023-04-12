Owensboro Fire Department officials hope to install the city’s first “baby box” next month at Fire Station 1 on West Ninth Street.
The city’s first “Safe Haven Baby Box” is under construction and should arrive in Owensboro by the middle of May, City Fire Chief James Howard told city commissioners Tuesday. Once installed, the station will be a place where a person can anonymously surrender an infant for adoption and where the infant will receive care by responding firefighters.
Howard told commissioners the “Safe Harbor Baby Box” was paid for by donations from Right to Life of Owensboro. The cost of the box is about $16,000.
“It’s a safe and legal place to surrender a newborn,” Howard told commissioners, “a last resort for a parent who has to make an agonizing decision” to give up their infant to protect it from harm. “It provides a safe solution.”
The box will be installed in the exterior wall of the fire station. The device allows a person to place the infant inside the “box,” which is actually a steel exterior door that opens up into a transparent receptacle that can be opened inside the fire station.
The exterior door locks once it is closed with the infant inside. Howard said a silent alarm will alert firefighters the box has been used, and a second alert will be received at the city-county 911 dispatch center.
An infant placed in the box will be immediately retrieved by firefighters, who can administer aid if needed. City firefighters, who are all emergency medical technicians, will undergo additional medical training on caring for infants, Howard said.
“Once we do this, we need to make sure it’s something that is monitored constantly,” Howard said. “We need to make sure the fail-safes are in place.”
There are 132 “Safe Haven Baby Boxes” across the United States. Howard said since the first box was installed in 2017, 24 infants have been surrendered using the boxes, including eight infants in 2022.
“People are learning these boxes are there,” Howard said.
The goal is for the infant to be surrendered to authorities before it comes to harm, Howard said. After being evaluated, the infant will be placed with state child officials for adoption.
If an infant arrives with signs of abuse, “that would be investigated to the fullest extent of the law” by the police department, Howard said.
Stacey Davis of Right to Life of Owensboro said one family raised $8,000 for the box, largely through the family’s children selling drawings. Davis told commissioners the box fits the organization’s goal of “helping women and children.”
“We fundraised all the money we needed,” Davis said. “It’s one of those things where (you think), ‘I hope it never has to be used, that a woman has to have that amount of courage to surrender her baby,’ but at the same time, we don’t want babies in dumpsters or neglected.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:
@JamesMayse
