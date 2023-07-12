Owensboro Fire Department Chief James Howard told city commissioners Tuesday the department has taken steps to reduce line-of-duty related cancers, and it is looking at other options for reducing cancer risk among firefighters.
Howard told commissioners that overall, firefighters have a 14% greater chance of dying from cancer than the general public.
Firefighters are twice as likely to get some kinds of cancer, such as testicular cancer and mesothelioma, Howard said.
Several other types of cancer are more prevalent among firefighters than the general public.
“It really hits us pretty hard, and when it hits us, it hits our families pretty hard, too,” Howard said.
Structure fires expose firefighters to a variety of toxic chemicals and to carcinogens such as asbestos, Howard said. Chemicals from fires can be breathed in, ingested accidentally or can be absorbed through the skin from vulnerable areas such as the neck.
Toxins from fires can be carried away from the scene on vehicle seats and turnout gear.
“The exposure risk can continue long after the fire is out,” Howard said.
Exposure to carcinogens can also happen at fire stations, because vehicle exhaust fills vehicle bays. Certain chemicals used on turnout gear, such as chemicals to make coats repel water and grease, also carry cancer risks, as can certain fire-suppressing foams, he said.
Howard said the fire department is working on following best practices for reducing cancer risks. Those protections include firefighters wear personal protective equipment throughout incidents, having more than one protective hood to keep substances off vulnerable areas and cleaning and decontaminating equipment, among others.
The department maintains and inspects breathing units and turnout gear, decontaminates firefighters at fire scenes and monitors the air at fires for dangers, Howard said.
The plan to renovate the city’s fire stations, which is underway, will improve safety features by removing exhaust fumes, Howard said.
“I want to be clear about the risk firefighters are (facing) today,” he said.
The fire department is aware of the risks and is working to further improve its preventative measures, Howard said.
“We don’t want to get to the end of a 20- to 25-year career and have this bite us in the end,” he said.
Some cancers are included as line-of-duty cancers under state law, but the list needs to be expanded by state lawmakers, Howard said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
