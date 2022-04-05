People who suffer medical emergencies or sustain serious injuries in accidents will now receive medical attention faster than ever in Owensboro.
On Friday, Owensboro’s Fire Station 1 was licensed as a Non-Transport Advanced Life Support First Response Agency.”
What that means, Battalion Chief Colter Tate said Monday, is that when firefighters arrive at an accident or medical emergency, they can begin doing the same things that an ambulance crew can do.
Since the city has five stations in neighborhoods across town, he said, firefighters are generally the first responders on the scene.
“Before we were doing basic life support,” Tate said. “Now, we can do advanced life support.”
All firefighters are licensed emergency medical technicians, he said.
But Station 1 has six paramedics and six advanced EMTs who use Engine 1 and Medic 1, a quick-response vehicle.
They can administer certain medications, use cardiac monitors and other equipment until the ambulance arrives.
Tate said the fire department does not transport people to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
It just stabilizes them until the ambulance arrives to take them to the hospital.
“It really expands what we can do,” Tate said.
A news release from the mayor’s office said, “Several years ago a commitment began to provide better care for the citizens of Owensboro by offering first-responder Basic Life Support services. That commitment has now expanded into providing fire-based Advanced Life Support service in Owensboro from Station 1. The ALS licensure will allow the Owensboro Fire Department to respond to medical emergencies and administer treatment that includes advanced airway techniques, electrocardiograms, and intravenous medicine.”
It added, “In life-threatening events such as trauma, cardiac arrest, diabetic emergencies, etc., OFD will be able to provide additional emergency care for their patients before the ambulance arrives, and to continue to assist alongside the ambulance personnel once they arrive on scene. Having this ALS license means faster response times for delivering critical skills, additional support to ambulance crew paramedics, and an optimal process to help save lives.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
