We all know the five-second rule as it applies to food dropped on the floor. I learned it from my brothers. How you can pick up a chip or cookie and eat it as long as it hasn’t been on the floor longer than five seconds. This is the basic, elementary school definition. In advanced theories, discussions on all manner of things are taken into consideration, a rubric constructed, delineations as to the density and make-up of the food.
Things like, is the food dry, a cookie, say, or moist, like a brownie? Downright wet like lasagna or a glob of green onion dip? Did it bounce and roll? The location of the floor matters, too. Your freshly mopped kitchen, the hospital corridor, a subway station. You get the idea. However, we aren’t going to talk about any of this.
We are going to discuss a different five-second rule.
This is for procrastinators, even those of us who put things off even a little bit, and especially the small things. It is a mind thing, rooted in neurology, biology, anthropology and medical science. I don’t know that for sure, because I just made it up, but it seems like it could be. Here we go.
Let’s say you are sitting on the couch and it crosses your mind, you should take a walk.
Or, it is time to change the filters in the furnace. If you don’t get up, right then, and I mean RIGHT THEN, in five seconds it is likely you will talk yourself out of it. For example, I might have the thought, I can change the filter when I go downstairs to switch the loads of laundry. And so I continue to sit. I might think, oh, I don’t know if I want to take a walk right now, maybe it would be cooler later in the day. You get the drift.
Right this minute, as I type, I see a piece of mail on the floor that I dropped yesterday morning. I didn’t know I dropped it. I am truly just now seeing it. Typing as I am, laptop in my literal lap, I might just ignore it, thinking I will pick it up when I finish chatting with you.
Or I can pick it up now — which I just did. I will be able to see it sitting on the bench and in a few days, without even thinking, I will pick it up and deal with it. See how it works?
My house stays a bit overwhelming, not because I start a big plumbing project and end up with a toilet in pieces and living in the dining room for months. My house is disorganized because of all those little things I could pick up, change out, or throw away if I just didn’t sit that extra five seconds thinking about it. The reservations I need to make. Cleaning out the car. Bills.
All sorts of things, and talking myself out of it — thinking “later” and being soothed by that.
There would be oat milk in my refrigerator right this minute if I hadn’t spent the weekend talking myself out of going to the grocery. No dishes in the sink. Thriving, not thirsty plants.
After I read the article, I began immediately putting it into practice. Disengaging my brain, just see something and do it. Think, “walk” and go outside. Right then. Sink full of dishes? Wash them. I know this may be annoying to read for some of you, the ones who do this as a life practice. I ask for some grace for the rest of us.
Now, we might need a rubric for this five-second rule, too. Not all impulses are equal.
Thinking you should buy a pot-bellied pig as an indoor pet? Spend some time with that one. Ditto cosmetic surgery. Moving to New Zealand.
But, for those of you out there who procrastinate the simplest of tasks, only to be overwhelmed by them in the collective, give it a try. It’s been working for me.
