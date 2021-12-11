The Community Dental Clinic held a special clinic for Afghan refugees and parolees Friday, treating around 35 patients with the help of the International Center.
The Daviess County community welcomed Afghan refugees and parolees in mid-October, many of whom, according to Community Dental Clinic Board president Suzanne Craig, have not received dental treatment before.
The Community Dental Clinic, Craig said, began in 2009 with the mission to serve medicaid and low-income patients with high-quality dental care to help alleviate dental suffering and improve dental health in
the community.
Since its beginning, the clinic has served around 35,000 individuals.
Although the clinic is typically closed Fridays, it opened up this Friday to help serve the refugee population.
“Our main purpose is to serve those most vulnerable populations,” she said. “The International Center reached out to us and said … 175 Afghan individuals have relocated in our community and many of them have severe dental needs and pains.”
The purpose of the clinic was to address immediate dental needs and pain, as well as develop long-term treatment plans for patients.
“We’re seeing a great need for dental care, and I want to make it clear that we’re doing this today for the Afghan population, but we do this Monday through Thursday for the rest of the community as well, but we’re honored to be able to help this special population today,” Criag said. “Many of these individuals have experienced dental pain for a very long time, so we know that dental pain can not only impact our ability to work and our self-esteem, but it can also impact our overall health.”
Many patients seen Friday, she said, have not previously received any dental care due to disruptions in their
home country.
The clinic had one dentist at the clinic Friday, Dr. Vijay Maheswari, along with other clinic staff to help with the process.
Maheswari said he was glad to volunteer his time to help with the clinic.
“I think it’s a good way to complement what the community is already doing,” he said. “Our goal today is to create a baseline from which we can figure out what are the major issues that we have to address. Once those are addressed, we can then slowly, hopefully, get them to a point where they are disease free.”
Craig said the clinic is also working to organize another special clinic day later this month for children of the Afghan refugee and parolee population in the community.
Craig said the clinic is the only dental practice in Owensboro and the surrounding areas that exclusively serves those with Medicaid and no dental insurance.
Without the service available, many individuals with Medicaid or no dental insurance, she said, would end up in the emergency room for dental pain and infections.
“We’re able to do this for the community because of generous donations and granters,” she said. “We don’t make a profit, because we’re a nonprofit clinic, so without our granters and donors, this could not be possible, and these individuals would not have anywhere else to go.”
