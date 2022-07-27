GG'S FEATURE

Steph Boling, owner of GG’s barbershop and salon, gives back-to-school haircuts and free lunches to foster kids from area group homes Tuesday so they can be ready for the upcoming school year.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

As a small business owner and local minister, Steph Boling prides herself on making positive contributions to the community. With the new school year starting soon, Boling found the perfect way to help Tuesday when she teamed with Redemption Place and other barbers to provide free haircuts, backpacks, school supplies and lunch for children in Owensboro-area group homes.

According to Boling, the owner of GG’s, a recently-opened salon at 5010 Wildcat Way Suite 2, her inspiration was simple.

