As a small business owner and local minister, Steph Boling prides herself on making positive contributions to the community. With the new school year starting soon, Boling found the perfect way to help Tuesday when she teamed with Redemption Place and other barbers to provide free haircuts, backpacks, school supplies and lunch for children in Owensboro-area group homes.
According to Boling, the owner of GG’s, a recently-opened salon at 5010 Wildcat Way Suite 2, her inspiration was simple.
“We decided to do something different,” she said. “We normally do multiple back-to-school bashes a year. This year, especially with how COVID has changed everything, you can’t go cut (hair) everywhere and do things you used to. Doing this, we were able to bring kids in here and be able to talk to kids that are going back to school.
“It’s really big for me to give back to the community because without the community’s support, we would be nothing. So many people say you want to make a difference in the community, you want to do this, you want to do that — sometimes it’s just little things.”
As a barber, Boling added, she’s somewhat of a natural listener and was more than happy to lend an ear or some words of encouragement.
“Sometimes kids just need to be told that, ‘Hey, you matter, and you’re going to rock this year out in school. And if you need somebody to talk to, I’m here,’ ” she said. “Some kids just want to talk and want to be heard. Barbers, that’s the best thing.”
For the leaders of Redemption Place, which had its first official church service three weeks ago, stepping in to help was an obvious choice.
“Our heart is to just serve the community and serve the kiddos in the community,” said Jonnia Martin, whose husband, Nick, is pastor of Redemption Place. “It’s very fulfilling.
“Instantly, we wanted to be a part of it. We wanted to be able to bring backpacks, school supplies, food — whatever we could do to just help the need.”
Boling pointed to the volunteers, including barbers who worked for free, as just a small example of what can be achieved by teaming up.
“People can only do so much, but if I do one little thing like a haircut, then somebody else does one little thing and somebody else does one little thing, now we’re making a major impact,” she said. “It’s literally the small things you’re able to do when you unite other people that make a difference.”
It’s not the first time Boling has provided similar services, but it was the first public event she’s done. Typically a private person, Boling wanted to share what she was doing in an effort to inspire others in Owensboro.
“We’d be nothing without community support, and our youth are our future,” she said. “These are the people that about to go out into the world, sit on our city council and be our leaders. This could be our future mayor right here in my chair. You’ve got to give back. Just because our youth can’t vote and can’t drive yet doesn’t mean that they’re not important.
“It’s all about giving back. It’s all about making a difference. Anytime we’re ever able to partner up with somebody to make a difference and to do something positive, we’re all about it.”
