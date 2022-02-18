Gabi Martinez doesn’t feel like she has to work a day in her life, because she truly enjoys her job as the Daviess County Public Schools migrant recruiter and advocate.
As a migrant recruiter and advocate, she works with migrant families new to the area who have children ready to enroll in area school systems. While DCPS students are her focus, she assists other area school systems if there is a student in need and she is available.
She works with families to see if their children qualify for the Migrant Education Program, which is a federal program aimed at providing additional resources for “highly mobile” children through age 21, according to the Kentucky Department of Education.
Eligibility is determined by the lifestyle of parents/guardians of children. For example, families who move into school districts, counties or states to seek temporary or seasonal employment in agriculture or commercial fishing opportunities can qualify for the program, according to KDE.
Martinez helps those families enroll students in school, and she obtains information about the student, like where they are from and how much schooling they have had.
Oftentimes, she is a migrant family’s first contact with a school district, something she takes very seriously, she said.
“It can be intimidating coming to a new area, especially if you don’t speak the language,” she said. “We work to help make that process easier.”
Martinez is bilingual in Spanish and English, having learned both as a child while growing up in a south Texas border town. She said that from an early age, her parents taught her and her siblings to always use their bilingualism to help others when they could. She and her family moved around a lot as she was growing up, so she knows what a lot of migrant families are going through.
As a child of migrant workers, Martinez knows the struggle of feeling disconnected from a community, which is why she works hard each day to help make lives easier. Her mother was born in Mexico and became a U.S. citizen after marrying her father, who is from Texas. She and her 12 siblings were all born in different states.
“I would start school in Indiana and finish in Texas sometimes, because we traveled so much for my parent’s work,” she said. “I think that’s what makes it easy for me to understand and how I can make these connections with our families.”
Martinez said a lot of people think she only assists Hispanic families, but she provides aid to any migrant student, regardless of race or ethnicity. She most recently was instrumental in helping Afghan families who arrived in Daviess County.
She has been working with the school system for about 10 years, six in her current position. She has two daughters who attend Daviess County schools. She has been in Kentucky for about 20 years and considers it home, but she goes to Texas to visit her family as often as she can.
One of the most difficult aspects of her job has been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Being face-to-face with families when they first arrive in the area is crucial, so having to switch to virtual meetings was challenging, she said.
When she was unable to have in-person meetings with families, having to organize Google Meets and Zoom calls just made the process more complicated, she said.
Aside from that, she said, her job has always been a joy.
“I love my job, and that makes it easy for me,” she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
