The effectiveness of the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission was a frequent topic of conversation during the recent primary season, with multiple candidates for Daviess Fiscal Court claiming rules and regulations should be simplified to encourage more economic growth in Owensboro-Daviess County.

Brian Howard, executive director of the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission, spoke about the office and its role in the community during the Owensboro Rotary Club’s regular meeting Wednesday at Kentucky Wesleyan College.

“If you have never submitted a plan to our office, or you are a commercial builder and you have not done a larger commercial property and you submit plans, it is going to take a while to really understand what the rules and regulations are,” he said.

Howard, a planner since 1999, said understanding those rules and regulations takes time, and that a development liaison position was created about six months ago to help guide those unfamiliar with planning and zoning through the process.

“The building side, it is a difficult job because of all those regulations,” Howard said.

Howard said that when it comes to building codes, for items such as electrical and HVAC, all of the rules and regulations come from the state level, not local government.

“There is an international code council that prepares these unified code documents,” Howard said. “Each state adopts them with amendments, so the state of Kentucky can amend out anything in those documents that they want to, and what they end up adopting at the state level is what they end up disseminating to the larger communities.”

While Howard said he does not believe any existing rules and regulations are hampering development in the community, he said a few things could be done to benefit the community. He cited the current requirement that all commercial building projects have a geotechnical survey done, regardless the scope of the project.

“Basically, you are paying somebody to come out and do core samples and try to figure out what the soil structure looks like so that your contractor or engineer knows what type of foundation you need for that building,” Howard said. “It seems as though there is some way to identify, whether it is the number of residents that will be in the building, the size of the structure, whatever it is, that there could be some kind of a threshold that when it is a smaller project, you don’t have to spend that $2,500-$3,000 to get one of these reports.”

Another area where there might be some room for improvement deals with the rehabilitation of historic buildings in downtown Owensboro.

Howard said he is not sure the best way to address that situation, but that if there was a way at the state level to make it easier to refurbish historic buildings, then it could relieve some of the issues being seen with downtown redevelopment projects.