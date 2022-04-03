While the Owensboro parks advisory board is recommending city commissioners rename Max Rhoads Park in honor of famed Owensboro photojournalist Moneta Sleet Jr., renaming parks will have to be done carefully.
City parks director Amanda Rogers said Thursday that parks were named for people who helped the city grow and develop. As such, changing names of parks will take consideration.
The policy the parks advisory board passed last week allows for names of parks to be changed when the person nominated made a substantial contribution to the city or the parks, was a significant historical figure or was a major donor to the park system.
Last week, parks board members recommended remaining Max Rhoads Park after Moneta Sleet Jr., a Pulitzer Prize-winning Black photojournalist who lived near the park as a child.
Sleet, who died in 1996, was the first Black photojournalist to win the Pulitzer Prize and came to national attention documenting the civil rights movement. Sleet spent considerable time covering the movement, and Martin Luther King Jr., but also photographed other prominent Black leaders and artists, such as Miles Davis and Sammy Davis Jr.
The recommendation will ultimately be taken up by the city commission.
Those criteria have been used for years, but the policy formalizes the process, Rogers said.
Officials said previously that Max Rhoads, a former longtime city manager, has both the park and a water treatment plant named after him. Rogers said, before the proposed name change was announced, city manager Nate Pagan and parks board member Rafe Buckner spoke to Rhoads’ family members about the change.
“It’s also my understanding Mr. Buckner and the city manager spoke with the grandson of Max Rhoads, and they said they were OK with this,” but said they wanted something at the park that signified the park had initially been named after Rhoads. A gazebo with a plaque is a likelihood, Rogers said.
“We would still have some naming of the park after him,” Rogers said.
Rogers said she has seen public comments asking if a street could be renamed. That’s a more complicated process, because it involves the street’s residents, she said.
Renaming parks is a balancing act.
“It was the elected officials who said, ‘we should honor Mr. Rhoads by naming this park’ ” for him, Rogers said.
She said she couldn’t speak for future city officials, but she expects officials would approach a name change with respect for the person the park was originally named for.
Renaming Max Rhoads Park for Sleet was requested by the neighborhood alliance near the park.
“I do understand the value of the neighborhood alliance’s request, because this is the neighborhood (Sleet) lived in,” Rogers said.
The discussion about renaming the park has been positive, in that is has focused attention on Sleet and Rhoads, Rogers said.
“It has brought a lot of attention to the great things Max Rhoads did, and it has brought a lot of attention and education to Moneta Sleet,” she said.
Rogers said the parks advisory board would always consider a request to rename a park, but said those requests would likely be rare.
“How many Moneta Sleets come from Owensboro and Daviess County?” Rogers said. “”I don’t think this will happen so often that this could be a significant issue.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.