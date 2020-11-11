State Budget Director John Hicks told lawmakers Tuesday that the state expects a revenue shortfall of slightly less than $100 million for fiscal year 2021, which is less than state officials feared at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The deficit was cut by better than expected revenues in some areas during the few months of the new fiscal year, which started in July. But the state was largely helped by large loads of federal dollars given to help the state weather the pandemic.
The estimates Hicks presented to lawmakers Tuesday were unofficial. An official revenue estimate for the rest of the fiscal year and for fiscal year 2022 is being prepared by the Consensus Forecasting Group and will be released this year.
Hicks told members of the Interim Committee on Appropriations and Revenue on Tuesday that Gov. Andy Beshear doesn’t expect to have to make cuts in the 2021 state budget. State lawmakers passed a two-year budget last year, but only funded the first year of the budget due to the pandemic. Lawmakers will fund the next year of the budget in the short legislative session that starts in January.
“We expect no fiscal 2021 budget cuts,” Hicks said, adding that officials had looked at making up to 8% cuts to executive branch offices.
State sales tax revenue was up 6.3% in October, and individual income tax revenue increased by 4.7%. Corporate tax revenue increased by 19% last month, although corporate tax revenue for the year is down 1.1%.
The state ended the fiscal year in June with $9 million left over in the road fund, Hicks said. While sales tax and income tax revenue have increased, federal COVID-19 relief dollars and enhanced unemployment payments to people out of work provided a strong boost to the state, he said.
“The last several months have been lifted up” by federal support through the CARES Act, Hicks said. Those programs are expiring, however.
“We believe we won’t see the same level of growth because of the termination of those programs,” Hicks said. “... I do agree we expect to see a weakening because of those programs.”
When asked what he expects if there is no additional federal stimulus, Hicks said, “I’ve observed, for those states that issued new revenue estimates for fiscal year 2022, those have been, at best, flat.”
However, “We do expect a lower amount of revenue” in 2022, he said.
There won’t be cuts in the current state budget because the state expects more flexibility in how it can spend COVID-19 relief funds.
Going forward, the state will have some direct expenses from the pandemic.
“Truly, what has changed (is) the cost of testing and contract tracing that was paid for by the CARES Act,” Hicks said. The federal funding provided for testing and contract tracing expires on Dec. 30.
“Given our situation, we see a considerable need … for testing and contract tracing,” Hicks said. There will also be a cost to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine when one becomes available. No funding for distributing vaccines has been provided to the states, he said.
The state has about $500 million in CARES Act funds left, but $200 million of that is reserved to repay a federal loan the state received in order to make unemployment payments. The state could end up spending “even above $300 million” on repaying the loan, Hicks said.
The state has borrowed $475 million from the federal government for unemployment, and that amount could increase. The number of people making unemployment claims has declined, Hicks said.
When asked what happens to any unallocated COVID relief funds at the end of the year, Hicks said those funds will all be spoken for by then.
“We won’t give it back,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
