As rain continued to fall throughout Daviess County on Thursday and slowly but surely froze to ice, Corey King, Kentucky State Police’s public affairs officer, was joined by Daviess County Communications Coordinator Jordan Rowe for a safety update on Facebook Live.
King said during the update that he was noticing road shoulders were beginning to freeze over, as well as some bridges and overpasses. While travel was not significantly affected by the rain Thursday morning, King said he expected that would change throughout the day and night.
“I think what you will find out is the evening commute and (Friday) morning’s commute is going to be a much different tale than what it was (Thursday) morning,” he said.
King said state troopers will be working around the clock to monitor the roads for any potential safety concerns and help motorists that have slid off the road or had an accident.
Being dressed appropriately for winter travel and being prepared for the delay caused by a potential accident is important, especially during significant weather events.
“We see this time and time again, where someone slides off the road, they are sitting there waiting for a tow truck or some help or perhaps they are even involved in a wreck, and they will be wearing shorts, tennis shoes and a T-shirt,” King said.
King said he suggests that motorists dress in layers and have gloves and a sock cap in their vehicle in case they have to sit in it for a while with no heat. A pair of jumper cables and a full tank of gas are also important to have during extreme weather.
“We always recommend that you adopt these principles of having your vehicle prepared,” he said.
Andy Ball, Daviess County Emergency Management director, said the county has declared a White Flag event that will last from Thursday evening through Tuesday, Feb 8.
A White Flag is declared when either the air temperature or the wind chill drops to 15 degrees or lower, according to the National Weather Service in Paducah.
Ball said Thursday that it is hard to predict just how severe the ice storm will be, or if it will be anything similar to the severe ice storm that swept Owensboro and Daviess County in 2009.
“From what I heard, they weren’t predicting as much then as what they got,” Ball said of the 2009 storm. “They got an inch in most areas in Owensboro of ice then. Some areas in our region reported more than an inch of ice.”
Ball said that as of Thursday afternoon, the estimates for how much ice will accumulate is were still being updated.
“Some reports are saying up to three-fourths of an inch,” he said. “That keeps fluctuating every few hours.”
Regarding the differences between a snow storm and an ice storm, Ball said the most significant difference with an ice storm is the number of tree branches that can become heavy with ice and break, and also the number of vehicle accidents.
Despite the uncertainties, Ball said he is confident that the county is better equipped to weather an ice storm in 2022 than it was in 2009.
“There has been a lot of upgrades to the electrical infrastructure since then,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.