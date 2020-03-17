The state Attorney General’s Office and the Better Business Bureau have not received any reports of coronavirus related scams in Kentucky.
“We have not received any calls as of today,” said Sandra Garrett, with the Better Business Bureau of Southern Indiana and Western Kentucky. “But we expect to be receiving some.”
State and federal officials are warning people against scammers who promise treatments or cures for coronavirus.
Gov. Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued scam alerts Friday, warning people about scam phone calls, web sites and text messages claiming to sell cures and treatments.
“Kentuckians should be suspicious of scammers and con artists claiming to have a cure for the newest strain of the virus,” Beshear said in a press release. “Only legitimate medical authorities are working with the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration to create a vaccine for COVID-19. If, and when, a vaccine is approved, Kentuckians should ask their family doctor or government health officials for information on how to obtain a vaccine.”
In an email, Elizabeth Kuhn, communications director for Cameron’s office, said, “Our office of Consumer Protection has not received any complaints related to coronavirus scams, however we continue to receive complaints related to price gouging.”
Beshear’s and Cameron’s offices said people should beware should not trust emails that claim to come from the Centers for Disease Control or other public health agencies requesting personal information.
A legitimate organization such as the CDC will not contact people through email and ask for personal information.
“Any kind of calls or emails related to that, don’t answer them,” Garrett said Monday. “It’s a scam.”
Likewise, agencies who are legitimately researching coronavirus treatment or a cure will not ask the public for donations. Kuhn said anyone who asks for a donation through a gift card, cash or a wire transfer is likely running a scam.
If a person wants to donate to an agency assisting in coronavirus aid, they should first research the agency before making a donation.
“Always call the Attorney General first … to see if it’s the real thing” before making a donation, Garrett said. “If they want to make sure and protect themselves, call the Better Business Bureau (or) the Attorney General’s Office.”
Scams should be reported to the Attorney General’s consumer protection hotline, at 888-432-9257.
Kuhn said: “The Attorney General’s Office works with scam prevention partners, including the Better Business Bureau and the Federal Trade Commission to investigate and stop scammers. When possible, we work closely with local prosecutors to bring criminal charges against scammers and seek restitution for victims.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
