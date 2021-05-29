Law enforcement officials are concerned that the dangerous synthetic opioid fentanyl is spreading through the Owensboro region, largely disguised as legitimate prescription pain pills.
It’s not an idle worry. In Owensboro, the number of people who overdosed on opioids and needed life-saving drugs to survive has increased.
“Over the past 12 months, we have experienced more overdoses that (caused) us to administer Narcan than in my career,” said Maj. J.D. Winkler, a member of the Owensboro Police Department’s command staff.
Meanwhile, Central City Assistant Chief Jason Lindsey said there has been a marked increase in overdoses in Central City and Muhlenberg County recently.
“We have seen in the last several months an uptick in fatal overdoses,” Lindsey said.
The primary concern, local and federal officials said Friday, is fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency says is 80 to 100 times more potent than morphine.
The fentanyl law enforcement is encountering in Owensboro, Winkler said, is in the form of counterfeit pills made to look like prescription painkillers.
Winker, Lindsey and a DEA assistant special agent in charge of Indiana, Henderson and Daviess County said Friday the counterfeit bills create life-threatening situations for anyone who uses them.
“If you are using any prescription medication and you are not being evaluated by a physician and are not getting it from a legitimate pharmacy, you are risking your life by (buying the pills) off the street,” DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge J. Michael Gannon said Friday during a discussion with the media at OPD.
“We are seeing thousands of counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl,” Gannon said.
Earlier this week, the federal grand jury indicted Jonathan Brown, 19, of Owensboro, with distribution of controlled substances resulting in death or serious bodily injury of another person. Brown was charged with the death of 20-year-old Aaryn Hearn, who died in Daviess County from a fatal overdose. Hearn allegedly received the substance from Brown on Oct. 8.
“She was getting counterfeit pills, and it had a fatal dosage unit of fentanyl,” Gannon said.
“You see what the families go through, and the parents go through,” Gannon said. “It makes us want to get the stuff off the streets immediately.”
The Central City Police Department was also involved in the investigation that led to Brown’s arrest. Lindsey said the department was working an overdose case in Central City that led investigators back to Brown.
“It takes all of us,” Linsdey said. “It takes our local sheriff’s department, the (Pennyrile Narcotics) Task Force, the DEA. We are all on the same team.”
Buying pills of the street is dangerous because the pill could be counterfeit. Also, people making counterfeit pills with fentanyl are not concerned about whether the pills are strong enough to cause overdoses, Lindsey said.
“They are just trying to sell the drugs and make their money,” he said. “... It can be the last pill.”
Gannon said of the counterfeit oxycodone pills DEA has confiscated and tested, 26% had doses of fentanyl that were considered fatal. DEA statistics, as of September of last year, indicated 90,000 people die every year in the U.S. from drug overdoses, Gannon said.
“That’s more than people dying of firearms or traffic accidents,” Gannon said.
In 2018, there were 36,560 traffic deaths in the U.S., according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In 2019, there were 39,707 firearms deaths in the United States, according to USAFacts, a nonprofit agency.
Also last week, the federal grand jury indicted Sheridan Dowell, 32, of the 3100 block of Avenue of the Parks, for possessing machines to press pills and stamp them to look like prescription drugs. Dowell was also indicted for allegedly distributing fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Winkler said law enforcement wants to help people suffering from addiction get treatment while prosecuting dangerous drug traffickers.
“Addiction to controlled substances is a disease, but addiction to money and power and control over others is not a disease,” Winkler said. “The only way we are going to be able to help is stopping those (traffickers) from doing harm.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
