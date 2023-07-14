Officials with Kenergy say plans to expand high-speed internet are progressing across Daviess County, and customers are already being connected in certain areas.
Kenergy and Conexon are building the internet system with the goal of providing broadband in rural areas throughout Kenergy’s service area, which includes Daviess County outside city limits and Hancock, McLean, Muhlenberg and Ohio counties.
In Daviess County, Conexion has reached its 10% milestone, Daviess County Treasurer Jordan Johnson said Thursday.
Some Daviess County residents are on the system, and officials have received positive comments about the service, Johnson said.
Conexon is building the system using Kenergy infrastructure, with a goal of offering broadband to every home in Kenergy’s service area. Fiscal Court has allocated $10 million to the project and pays Conexion as the company meets installation milestones.
“They went to the worst areas first and are working their way toward the city limits,” Johnson said.
Conexon has until October to complete the Daviess County portion of the project, according to the county’s contract. The prior Fiscal Court said county officials could provide a slight extension if Conexon needed more time.
In an email, Leslie Barr, Kenergy’s communications and public relations specialist, said the system is not being built county by county.
“Overall, the Connect, powered by Kenergy, network is being built out by zones which are designed to follow a path along the co-op’s substations and the lines feeding from those substations,” she said.
In Daviess County, the high-speed internet service “is available in some communities served by Kenergy’s Guffie, Utica and Pleasant Ridge substations,” Barr said. “The Guffie substation is near the Daviess-McLean county line.
“We are actively connecting customers in those areas today,” Barr said.
Fiber-optic cable is being installed in additional communities connected to Kenergy’s Whitesville and Pleasant Ridge stations.
“Within some of those areas, we have also begun initial customer connections,” Barr said.
Kenergy members in the areas where work is underway are expected to have full access by the end of the year, Barr said, and other Kenergy members in the county will have access by 2024.
Johnson said the contract has flexibility, so Conexon, Kenergy and county officials could amend the contract if extended time is needed to complete the work. Since the county makes payments to Conexon when milestones are reached, the county would not be out any funds for milestones not met, Johnson said.
The $10 million the county allocated to the project functions as incentive payments for Kenergy to complete the work in Daviess County quickly, as opposed to over a number of years, Johnson said.
When Conexon completes 25% of the work in the county, “we would at that point have paid them $2.5 million,” Johnson said. “We feel that’s money well spent.”
