Daviess County’s new radio system for sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and emergency responders is nearing completion and is expected to be fully on line by fall.
The radio system was approved by Fiscal Court in 2019 to replace the outdated VHF system. The VHF signal can be disrupted by topography and weather conditions, meaning there are times dispatch can’t communicate with deputies and firefighters on their portable radios. A study of the VHF found the equipment was largely obsolete.
The new digital system is expected to provide 98% radio coverage in the county for vehicle radios, along with 93.4% coverage for responders’ portable radios outdoors. Indoors, responders on portable radios anticipate 86.5% radio coverage.
Much of work on the $6.46 million project is already complete, with equipment installed at the 911 dispatch center and on two of the four towers.
Paul Nave, director of the city-county 911 dispatch center, said the system is partially on line now using the tower at OPD headquarters. Some deputies and responders are testing the system, Nave said, but the VHF system is still being used for regular communications.
“They are trying the 800 megahertz (digital system), but if they can’t get through on the 800, the VHF picks up,” Nave said Thursday.
Jordon Johnson, assistant county treasurer for Fiscal Court, said contractors will next build a tower at the Daviess County landfill as part of the system. The county was able to get agreements with the owners of existing towers, but couldn’t reach an agreement for towers on the county’s west side.
“We are still waiting to get that built,” Johnson said. “The equipment is hanging and programmed at the other two towers.”
When complete, “the coverage goes into every surrounding county, and into Indiana,” Johnson said.
Nave said the hope is to have the tower built and equipment installed by August or September. After that, both systems will be used for 30 days, to make sure the new system is fully prepared.
Officials are ready to have the new communications system operational, Nave said.
“I wish it was tomorrow,” he said. “That’s how critical the radio coverage is.” Issues with the VHF system are “getting worse and worse.
“I’m excited about getting the system, so we can (communicate) with them when they need help.”
