The COVID-19 pandemic is straining hospitals, which are struggling with an overflow of patients and financial hurdles, officials from the Kentucky Hospital Association told lawmakers Wednesday.
Financially, some hospitals are paying wages for staff and traveling staff that are unsustainable, KHA officials told members of the interim committee on health, welfare and family services. Meanwhile, ICU beds are largely full with COVID-19 patients statewide.
Nancy Galvagni, president of the Kentucky Hospital Association, said although hospitals recently added more than 200 ICU beds statewide, there are fewer ICU beds available now than there were in August. Only about 7% of the state’s ICU beds were available as of Tuesday, Galvagni said.
Most COVID-19 patients in ICUs are on ventilators, Galvagni said.
And the monoclonal antibody treatment is becoming more difficult to obtain. “Last week, when we talked to our hospitals, most were running out of the supply they had,” Galvagni said.
When asked what KHA recommended, Galvagni said the organization advocates for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Ninety-five percent of COVID-19 patients in ICUs haven’t been vaccinated, she said.
Dr. Irfan Budhani, a critical care medicine specialist in Crestview Hills, said each new spike in COVID-19 cases the state has weathered has been worse than the previous one. The COVID-19 patients Budhani is seeing are younger than during previous spikes, and they tend to be sicker, he said.
Vaccinated people who end up in ICUs with COVID-19 usually have other serious conditions unrelated to the virus, Budhani said.
The vaccinated in ICUs “seem to fair better than the young ones who were not vaccinated,” Budhani said.
As a result of the overload of patients, transferring patients to other facilities for care has become difficult, Budhani said.
Patients in need of breathing tubes often regret not getting vaccinated or wearing a face mask, Budhani said.
“We see the desperation on the patient’s face when you are about to put them on a breathing machine,” he said. “This is a preventable illness.”
Regarding hospital staff, Budhani said, “people are getting burned out. We have health care providers that are thinking about going into non-health care fields” or retiring, while others have post-traumatic stress disorder from working with COVID-19 patients.
“I would like to emphasize (COVID-19) is a preventable illness, and the majority of deaths we are seeing are preventable,” Budhani said.
When asked about supposed cures for COVID-19, Budhani said, “there is no cure for this virus” and that health care providers can only administer therapies to bolster the immune system while trying to prevent secondary complications, like blood clots.
“Some patients will not get better, no matter what you do,” Budhani said.
Galvagni said hospital officials have said they are paying higher rates for traveling nurses and paying overtime and incentives for medical staff. Those payments are “not sustainable,” she said.
Between 18 and 26 hospitals in the state “were in poor financial condition before this hit,” Galvagni said.
When asked if a person who had contracted COVID-19 had the same amount of immunity as a person who had been vaccinated, Budhani said vaccinations provide more protection for a longer period of time.
“Your chances are much higher to fight off COVID-19 if you are vaccinated,” he said.
