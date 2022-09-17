Daviess County judicial stakeholders are looking to implement “creative sanctions” that will hold kids more accountable for their actions in an effort to stem the rise in juvenile misdemeanor crimes, Daviess District Judge Misty Miller said.
Miller is working with prosecutors, educators, juvenile court officials and other judges to craft a new system, though the details are still being worked out, she said.
The system described by Miller would be based on the idea of restitution, where juveniles must work to help make their victims whole again. Schools and other institutions will be involved in the process to make sure kids are following the program, she said.
“Say it’s an instance of criminal mischief, where they trash a school bus — then you go clean it. And the school knows what they need to do, so it’s not a matter of bringing the matter back to the judge — because we’ve got eyes everywhere,” she said.
“I hesitate to compare it to community service, but it’s meant so kids are doing something useful and productive rather than languishing in a cell — for those that don’t need it.”
A goal of the system would be to reinforce positive behavior, such as attending school, doing homework and staying out of trouble, Miller said.
“Amazingly, not a lot of kids have that (rewards for positive behavior). And what we’ve seen in drug court, they seem to respond to that — not all, but we’re going to get some,” she said.
Miller stressed that this new system isn’t designed to give kids a “slap on the wrist” for their infractions. But she said the current alternatives of incarceration, probation or probating sentences aren’t yielding positive results.
While the number of serious crimes committed by juveniles was relatively level the last two years — 107 in 2020 and 108 in 2021 — misdemeanor crimes nearly doubled during that time, according to Owensboro Police Department statistics.
In 2020, juveniles committed 213 misdemeanor crimes. That number increased to 400 incidents last year.
“Whatever we have now clearly isn’t working,” Miller said. “This isn’t about going easier. It’s holding kids accountable and having a way for them to be accountable — that they can actually accomplish, and where they draw the connection between, ‘I shouldn’t have done this,’ and, ‘This is what i have to do as a result.’ ”
