The COVID-19 pandemic has continued to disrupt the nation’s supply chain and is expected to keep doing so for the foreseeable future, state lawmakers were told Wednesday.
Labor shortages at major ports have resulted in delays in unloading cargo, the head of the Kentucky Wholesale Distributors Association told the interim appropriations and revenue committee in Frankfort.
Tom Underwood, the association’s executive director, told lawmakers “there are 81 container ships outside Long Beach and Los Angeles harbors” waiting to anchor, but there are not available docks. Similar situations exist at other major U.S. ports, Underwood said.
“Virtually every major harbor in the U.S. is backed up, with ships offshore,” Underwood said.
Work hours at the ports had to be reduced because workers are exhausted, Underwood said.
In addition to the labor shortage at the ports, other factors contributing to the supply chain blockage include shortages of production materials and shipping containers, not having enough truck drivers and an inability to get packaging materials, Underwood said.
The country imports many products that can’t be made from scratch in the U.S., Underwood said. Instead, parts for some products come from overseas and are assembled in the U.S.
“American manufacturing is not set up to completely provide finished products,” he said.
Limited supplies of packaging materials have affected food industries, which have food, “but they can’t get it packaged to send it out,” Underwood said.
Wholesalers provide goods to retail outlets. Underwood said 97% of wholesalers have labor shortages, and more than two-thirds can’t make deliveries on time due to not having sufficient workers.
“These are good jobs,” said Underwood, who noted that it is common for people to apply for jobs in the industry, then either decline a job offer or not show up.
Underwood said people should expect the disruptions to continue for a while.
“I’d suggest ... if you’re planning your Christmas shopping, do it now,” he said.
Legislators also heard from state Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, who said farmers have had strong years in terms of net sales, but that they’re facing rising input costs and shortages of parts and labor going into 2022.
While net farm income increased, operation costs, such as feed, are increasing as well.
Farm labor is difficult to obtain historically, Quarles said, and farmers would benefit from updates to federal programs that allow guest workers from other countries to come to the U.S.
“This is about bringing in people legally who want to work and return home,” Quarles said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
