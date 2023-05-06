Owensboro city officials have received numerous inquiries from people interested in being appointed to the Owensboro City Commission seat left vacant by the death of Commissioner Larry Maglinger.
The deadline for people to submit an application to be considered for the seat is May 11.
As of Friday, city officials had received “considerable interest” from people interested in being considered, City Manager Nate Pagan said.
By the time the deadline to be considered passes, Pagan said he anticipates the number of candidates will be in the “double digits.”
Maglinger was at the beginning of his new term as commissioner. The process outlined by state law gives the city commission the authority to appoint a new person to hold the seat for the remainder of this year.
Regardless of who is chosen, there will be a special election for the seat in the fall. Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty said the deadline to file to run for the seat is June 6.
Every candidate who files for the seat will be on the November ballot, McCarty said.
Whoever wins the fall election will face election again in 2024, when every commission seat is back on the ballot.
Commissioners are scheduled to hold brief interviews with people seeking the appointment on May 16. After the interviews, commissioners will hold a vote to fill the seat.
Commissioners Pam Smith-Wright and Bob Glenn both expressed discomfort with the process Friday, as did Mayor Tom Watson.
Watson said after the interviews, he would prefer commissioners go into closed session to discuss candidates, then return to open session to conduct a vote.
“I have been working with the Kentucky League of Cities this morning, to try to get some clarity” on the process, Watson said. “We’ll have to follow the law, obviously.”
But Watson said it would be less awkward to discuss the candidates in closed session than in front of the candidates in open session.
“I’m hoping we can have some kind of compromise, so we can have a discussion of the pros and cons in closed session,” Watson said.
Watson said a candidate for the appointment should have a history of “previous community involvement.”
“I would like (a candidate) to have a little bit of political acumen — understanding it’s a nonpartisan position, but you still have to have some political acumen,” Watson said.
Watson said he would prefer a person who is interested in running for the seat in the fall, as opposed to just holding the seat for the rest of this year.
Smith-Wright said it will be difficult making a decision in front of the candidates.
“I just don’t like this process,” she said. “I think it stinks.
“There are a lot of people who are friends of mine who have applied for this. I asked Nate (Pagan) if we had checked with KLC and asked, ‘Is this truly the way it needs to be done?’
“It’s going to happen one way or the other, but I think there has to be a better way.”
When asked about qualifications, Smith-Wright said a candidate should be familiar “with the process of what we do and what we are working toward. I would say (a candidate should be) someone who is informed with city government and how it works.”
Glenn said, “I’m not thrilled with the process. I wish we would have a special election. Having the four of us do it doesn’t look very good. It’s going to be awfully subjective.”
Commissioners would work to make the best appointment, Glenn said, but “if we make a decision the community is not happy with, they can reverse it” during the November commission election.
Glenn added that “no one can replace Larry Maglinger.”
“I hate we are having to do this,” Glenn said. “I hate the process, and I think it’s extremely awkward.”
Of qualifications he would like to see, Glenn said, “you could certainly go with someone with experience. On the other hand, we are not a diverse body, so I would like to see us become more diverse.
“I hope we have some new, fresh faces.” If a younger person is selected, “we will essentially be grooming a new generation of leadership.”
Glenn said previous community involvement is also important, along with the ability to learn about city government quickly. Glenn said the selected commissioner’s first meeting, in June, will also be the meeting commissioners vote on the city’s 2023-24 budget.
Mayor Pro Tem Mark Castlen said, “I also have had several people calling me and talking to me about putting their name in for consideration.”
Castlen said he hopes the chosen candidate had some of Maglinger’s qualities.
“Commissioner Maglinger was easy to talk to,” Castlen said. “I would like it to be someone like that also — someone who can compromise and not think, ‘It’s my way or the highway.’ ”
The ideal candidate for the appointment has already been involved in the community, Castlen said.
“I would like to see someone really focused on helping all of our citizens, someone very up to date on all the issues going on and someone that has a positive outlook for the community,” Castlen said, “not just someone saying, ‘You didn’t do this right or that right.’ ”
