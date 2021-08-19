Fairview Drive isn’t considered a major traffic artery. But the road is busy.
According to the state highway department’s 2020 traffic count, Fairview Drive, which stretches from the intersection of Kentucky 54 to U.S. 231, has an average daily traffic count of 6,774 vehicles. By comparison, Kentucky 56 sees only 900 more vehicles each day.
In terms of traffic count, Fairview Drive is comparable to some “major roads coming into Owensboro,” county engineer Mark Brasher said.
When the state highway department holds its public meeting next week, state officials will provide some possibilities for how to improve Fairview Drive between the intersection of Kentucky 54 and Settles Road. But public input on the plan is needed.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, August 26 at Highland Elementary School, 2909 Kentucky 54.
Engineers will do the design for Fairview improvements this year.
Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said improving Fairview Drive was a priority of his 10 years ago, and that the need to make improvements has only grown as Kentucky 54 has developed, along with housing and subdivisions in the area.
“Back in 2011, when I gave my ‘State of the County’ speech, I mentioned several roads that needed attention, and one was Fairview Drive,” Mattingly said Wednesday. Improving Fairview Drive is “even more important 11 years later,” Mattingly said.
Mattingly said the county has requested the state consider widening the road, adding shoulders and adding turn lanes where appropriate, such as at the entrance to Horse Fork Creek Park.
Mattingly said, ideally, the work on Fairview Drive would be completed before work begins on widening Kentucky 54.
“When the state starts the construction phase of the 54 widening project, it’s going to be more important we have an alternative for folks” to avoid the construction zone, Mattingly said. “It’s very important this be done, and very important it be done before they start construction on 54.”
Officials said previously that students take Fairview Drive to get to Daviess County High School. Mattingly said traffic will increase when the new Daviess County Middle School is complete.
The roadway between Kentucky 54 and Settles Road “is narrow, it doesn’t have shoulders, and it doesn’t have turning lanes,” Mattingly said.
The intersection of Fairview and Kentucky 54 will be enhanced, Brasher said. Improvements also need to be made at the intersection of Fairview and Settles Road, “to make it more driver-friendly and efficient,” Mattingly said.
The county would like the improvements to include a turn lane at Horse Fork Creek Park to prevent traffic from backing up along the road.
“We see it as an issue at our park in the the fall and spring with soccer,” Mattingly said. “Those are accidents waiting to happen, so it would be nice to have turn lanes.”
People who can’t attend next week’s meeting can fill out a survey about the project, at: https://transportation.ky.gov/District Two/Pages/Fairview-Drive.aspx.
The project is important because Fairview Drive “is only going to get busier,” Mattingly said. “In 2000 ... 54 was a two-lane highway with a two-lane bridge across the bypass. I’m not sure there’s anybody who could have predicted the growth in that portion of southeast Daviess County.
“That’s why it’s extremely important we plan for the future.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
