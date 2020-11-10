The former Burkes Outlet store in Towne Square Mall has been finding temporary uses lately that have nothing to do with retail.
The 29,585-square-foot space has been empty since early 2019, when the store moved to Gateway Commons.
But last month, the Daviess County Clerk’s Office used the space for early voting.
And Sunday, the Owensboro-Daviess County Youth Football League will have its annual cheerleading competition there.
“It’s an interesting concept,” Sarah Price, a cheer coach at Owensboro High School, said of having the competition in a mall this year.
“We’ve done this for 45 years at the Sportscenter,” she said. “But with COVID and all the restrictions, it greatly increased the costs. Parents would have had to pay more. And we wouldn’t have been able to have as many spectators.”
Price said, “We looked at the football fields, but you’re never sure of the weather this time of year.”
She said that Lure Seafood & Grill offered the use of its Good Time Tent downtown.
Then, they looked at the mall.
“Ed (Ray) was awesome,” Price said. “He took me out to look at the mall to see what would work. Burkes is huge. I had been in there shopping. But you don’t realize how big a space it is until it’s empty.”
About 225 girls — and one boy — between the ages of 5 and 12 will be competing in two sessions Sunday at 1 and 3 p.m.
One is for 5- to 7-year-olds and one is for 8- to 12-year-olds.
“We can have more spectators there,” Price said of the former store. “Parents would have been able to come other places. But grandparents and others will be able to come to the mall.”
She said a DJ will be running the sound system to add excitement to the event.
In July, a group of local investors — Owensboro Indoor Sports LLC — bought the old Macy’s property at the mall for $1.25 million.
Jim Estes, spokesman for the group, said they want to turn it into an indoor sports complex to bring more sporting events to the mall.
Ray, chief operating officer for Gulfstream Commercial Services, said earlier, “I’d love to see a mix of medical, senior activities, athletics, retail and restaurants there. But nothing is off the table.”
He said Monday that “There are simply a thousand uses for the mall facility on both a short and long term basis.”
People interested in short-term or long-term space in the mall can contract Mary Froehlich, operational support manager, at 270-922-7373.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
