Safety and emergency planning for this weekend’s Owensboro Air Show began almost immediately after the last show ended in 2021.
The event, which takes over the airspace over the riverfront, and a portion of the river itself beginning Friday, includes the coordination of numerous local, state, Indiana and federal agencies. The planning covers everything from a major emergency to more commonplace occurrences, such as heat emergencies, lost children and falls.
“This event takes a village,” said Captain Bobby Grant of the Owensboro Fire Department, who is helping coordinate the safety plan.
“We do a pretty thorough risk assessment — everything from plane down to a medical emergency,” Grant said.
In addition to the planning, the agencies will run an emergency scenario to test their planning before the crowds arrive on Saturday, Grant said.
In addition to the Glover Cary Bridge and river being closed along the riverfront, the flight zone includes river bottom lands in Spencer County, Indiana, so officials there have responders on hand, Grant said.
“It takes a lot of partnerships to pull an event of this magnitude off,” Grant said.
First aid tents will be set up in Smothers Park and English Park, and there will be first responders in the parks and in the crowd. Ambulances from AMR will be stationed at the event, and responders will have all-terrain vehicles to move through the crowd during emergencies.
In addition to the fire departments, Owensboro Health and AMR will be at the event to provide medical assistance if needed, Grant said. Units will also be at the Owensboro Convention Center.
The most common issues are the ones you’d expect for an event that usually occurs in warm weather, Grant said. The high temperature Saturday is expected to be 80 degrees, while Sunday’s forecast calls for a high temperature of 79 degrees.
More from this section
“In year’s past, heat emergencies are what we see,” Grant said.
Additional city police officers will be on patrol in the parks and areas around the event, and a mobile command post will be on site, manned by an OFD, OPD and a dispatch supervisor, who will help manage calls for service generated downtown during the event.
“We’ll have a large crowd in a small area, so the chances of having something happen like a medical emergency to a trip and fall is elevated,” Grant said. “So we want to make sure we can get units dispatched quickly and respond quickly.”
Sgt. Aron Contratto, who is heading up planning for OPD, said additional officers will work the event sites over the weekend. Those officers will be on overtime or flex time, so their presence downtown will not affect staffing in OPD’s patrol sectors.
“It won’t affect patrol at all,” Contratto said.
Planning includes getting motorists out of downtown after the show is over. Contratto said the goal is to have downtown traffic back to normal about one hour after the show ends.
Traffic will be funneled east and southeast of Frederica Street, and west and south on Frederica’s west side, with the goal of moving people to streets like Ninth Street and West Parrish Avenue, Contratto said.
“We push them away from the event to clear the congestion, and that will give them options” for travel at Ninth Street and beyond, Contratto said. Officers will be at intersections to help direct traffic.
Officers will also be directing traffic at the downtown parking garages, so people aren’t stuck there waiting to be let out, Contratto said.
