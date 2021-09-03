As the community continues to see alarming rates of new COVID-19 cases, Green River District Health Department Public Health Director Clay Horton said the best way to mitigate the spread of the virus is by residents getting vaccinated.
During a Zoom meeting Thursday that included Horton, Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly and Owensboro Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francis DuFrayne, Horton discussed the rising cases of COVID-19 in the Green River region — and in Daviess County, specifically.
“We are seeing … the highest numbers in our community since the pandemic began,” Horton said. “I think any of us that have been watching this closely saw this coming. The exit ramp for this issue … is getting as many people vaccinated as possible.”
Mattingly cited incidence rates reported by GRDHD in late June that showed Daviess County at 1.69 new cases per a population of 100,000. That number has risen significantly since then, with it reported at 76.98 Tuesday.
“In two months, you can see how COVID has weaseled its way back into our daily lives,” Mattingly said. “We are back where were were back in the height of the pandemic.”
Horton and DuFrayne both said the surge is mainly due to the highly-contagious delta variant of COVID-19.
“It’s more contagious, more virulent and actually much more concerning,” DuFrayne said.
Horton said most cases in the community and nationwide right now are from the delta variant.
He said while a surge was likely inevitable, the effects of it could have been lessened with higher vaccination rates.
“We were always going to have a high rate of cases,” Horton said. “What’s unfortunate is the high rate of hospitalizations and the mortality that we’re going to be seeing from this was avoidable, and that would’ve been avoided if more people were vaccinated.”
The hospital has also seen a rise in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, according to DuFrayne. He said many of the critical care cases and individuals who are being placed on ventilators are unvaccinated.
About 80% of COVID-19 patients at the hospital, he said, are unvaccinated. Of those in critical care, about 95% are unvaccinated, and of the 12 currently reported to be intubated, he said only one is vaccinated.
Mattingly noted that Daviess County is seeing numbers in line with where the county was at the height of the pandemic during the winter months. In late January, Daviess County had an incidence rate of 77 new cases per a population of 100,000.
Other outlying counties, however, are seeing incidence rates above 100 cases.
He said the difference comes back to vaccination rates.
“If you … look and compare the counties that have high incidence of COVID to the county’s vaccination rate, you’re going to find that one of the reasons Daviess County is where it’s at, and Hancock County is where it’s at, is that we have the highest vaccination rates in the Green River (district),” he said.
Currently, 51% of Daviess County’s population and 49% of Hancock County’s population is vaccinated, the highest vaccination rates in the GRDHD district.
DuFrayne said that while being vaccinated doesn’t preclude individuals from acquiring or spreading COVID-19, it does decrease a person’s likelihood of contracting the virus by about 80%. It also decreases the likelihood of death related to the virus by about 95%.
He said the best way to mitigate spread is by doing the things that have been recommended throughout the entirety of the endemic — mask up, social distance, wash hands and get vaccinated.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
