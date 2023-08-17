An official who works with the city’s homeless population said the higher visibility of homeless people in places such as city parks is not the result of other cities encouraging the homeless to come to Owensboro.
Rather, camps where the homeless lived have been cleared out, and more people are experiencing temporary homelessness due to issues such as evictions.
The issue of homeless people in city parks came up at the end of Tuesday’s Owensboro City Commission meeting.
Mayor Pro Tem Mark Castlen said the homeless had to be asked to leave Kendall-Perkins Park at times so others could use the park.
“It’s alarming the numbers of homeless that are starting to gather in our parks on a daily basis,” Castlen said Tuesday. “I do know ... they are being encouraged to come here, with fliers being handed out in large cities.”
Commissioner Sharon NeSmith said there were similar concerns about English Park.
Rafe Buckner, of the Northwest Neighborhood Alliance, said residents are sympathetic toward the homeless because “most people in that area are a couple paychecks from being homeless.”
But Bucker said, “we have folks not from Owensboro and Daviess County” among the homeless. “I have picked up folks from Baltimore, Maryland.
“I’m seeing folks at Kendall-Perkins Park that have mental issues.”
Buckner said the neighborhood alliance will discuss Kendall-Perkins Park at its August 22 meeting.
Harry Pedigo, head of the Daniel Pitino Shelter and St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter, said Wednesday other cities are “absolutely not” sending their homeless to Owensboro.
“That has always been a myth that people are being brought here,” Pedigo said. “I have not found that to be true.”
Some homeless people from communities without a shelter have been brought to Owensboro, he said, but “not very often.”
The increase in visible homelessness in parks is due to a number of factors, such as the clearing out of homeless camps along the riverbank. The camps had to be cleared for safety reasons, but resulted in more homeless people in parks, Pedigo said.
Homeless people brought to Owensboro for medical treatment are released into the community, while people who walk out on substance abuse programs also become homeless, Pedigo said.
Some homelessness was caused by people who have been evicted, he said.
“We are starting to see the effect of the pandemic,” where people who didn’t have to pay rent during the pandemic are evicted as programs expire, Pedigo said.
When asked if Owensboro has sufficient programs for the homeless population, Pedigo said, “we have plenty of services, but what we don’t have is housing.
“The issue isn’t I don’t have enough beds to house people. The issue is I don’t have enough housing. What we don’t have is enough affordable or subsidized housing for individuals below the poverty line.”
Castlen said Wednesday he planned to speak to Pedigo about homelessness. Castlen said he is concerned about issues such as the homeless “bathing in the spray park at Kendall-Perkins Park.
“It’s an issue I think we should be proactive about.”
Mayor Tom Watson said the plan is to see up meetings with officials like Pedigo who work with the homeless to discuss the issue, “so we all can be a little bit more informed on what we are talking about. We are not the only community around to be touched by homelessness.”
Regarding homeless from other communities coming to Owensboro, Watson said Tuesday evening he met a man from Madisonville who came to the city for services.
“I’ve not run into anybody that had a bus ticket to Owensboro” provided by another city, Watson said Wednesday.
City officials will study the issue with officials who work with the homeless community, Watson said.
“I think the best thing we can do is learn about it and see what we can do,” he said.
