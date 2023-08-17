HOMELESS

Homeless couple Courtney and Christa Harris take advantage of the shade under a shelter at Kendall-Perkins Park on Wednesday as they paint a box they have found to carry their personal supplies. Both say the park is a good place to take shelter, use the bathroom and charge their phones. The Harris’ have been homeless for 2 months.

An official who works with the city’s homeless population said the higher visibility of homeless people in places such as city parks is not the result of other cities encouraging the homeless to come to Owensboro.

Rather, camps where the homeless lived have been cleared out, and more people are experiencing temporary homelessness due to issues such as evictions.

