The city’s new fire training center will have both advanced training facilities and a large covered bay where firefighters can train on vehicles year round, city officials learned Tuesday.
Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock gave commissioners an update on the training center at City Hall.
The $5 million training center has been designed and is expected to be complete in November 2023.
The 9,200-square-foot facility will have a new classroom building, fire tower and large covered bay for trucks, Hancock said.
“We have a dated and somewhat antiquated training center that needs to be replaced,” he said. “It’s something I think will help attract and retain firefighters and is something that is long overdue.”
The covered space will contain three vehicle bays and will allow firefighters to train in rain and cold weather. The indoor space will also include classroom spaces and a decontamination area, Hancock said.
The facility will also include a four-story fire tower that will have facilities for fire, smoke and heat training, he said.
Firefighters go through about 14 weeks of basic training. With the new tower, when firefighters complete the training and go on actual fire calls, “they are not new to those activities” and conditions they will encounter, Hancock said.
The city will fund most of the project, with a $250,000 contribution from Fiscal Court. County firefighters also use the training facility.
“I feel pretty comfortable” with the $5 million estimate, Hancock said.
The project was delayed slightly, but will be bid out in the near future.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
