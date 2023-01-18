Owensboro city government and Daviess Fiscal Court will receive funds annually for the next 15 years through the state’s opioid settlement funds.
Tuesday afternoon, members of the Alliance for Drug-Free Owensboro-Daviess County discussed ways the funds could be used in the community.
No decisions were made Tuesday, but the chairwoman of the group said the plan is to have ideas ready to discuss by April, so their recommendation can be sent to City Hall and Fiscal Court for approval.
State Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office settled several lawsuits with companies sued for allegedly creating and propelling the state’s opioid epidemic. The settlements will bring hundreds of millions of dollars to the state, with half of the funds being allocated to cities and counties, while the remaining funds will be allocated by the state.
How much Owensboro and Daviess County will receive was unknown Tuesday. The city and county will receive funds annually through 2038, but officials have heard different amounts.
“The most consistent number is $121,000,” Daviess Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen told Alliance members at Tuesday’s meeting at City Hall.
Alliance chairwoman RonSonlyn Clark said she had been told the amount would range between $150,000 and $250,000 annually. Castlen said the city and county would likely get a larger amount the first year than in subsequent years.
Clark said a possibility would be to create a coordinator who would work with all of the county’s treatment, recovery and prevention programs. The funds could also be used to start other initiatives that deal with how people with substance abuse and mental health disorders can be diverted away from the criminal justice system, which officials called an “intercept” model.
Another idea would be to provide grants to local agencies that work in treatment, recovery and prevention.
Alliance member Debbie Zuerner said the idea of creating a strategic plan for the city and county to follow on combating addiction was discussed years ago. Having a coordinator would help guide agencies and decide how to allocate funds, Zuerner said.
Clark said, “I like the idea of having someone who is a leader, who could almost be an executive director. They would need to know substance abuse, and they would also need to know business and accounting.”
Mayor Tom Watson said whatever direction board members decide upon will have to be approved by city commissioners and Fiscal Court. The funds are specifically allocated to the city and Fiscal Court.
“I can’t give you the money,” Watson said of the city’s portion. “It takes three votes.”
Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger said the funds should assist programs that work to help kids build life skills and avoid drugs and crime. “Whatever we do with the money, it should be put toward the juveniles in our community,” Maglinger said.
The board created a smaller committee that will poll area substance abuse treatment, recovery and prevention programs for suggestions on how to use the funds. Clark said the board should have the suggestions ready for its next meeting in the spring.
