The COVID-19 pandemic affected substance abuse treatment last year, as treatment centers were forced to reduce the number of clients they could have in programs.
Meanwhile, social distancing kept some people from being referred to treatment, officials with Owensboro-area substance abuse treatment centers said last week.
According to the overdose fatality report put out by the Governor’s Office of Drug Control Policy, fatal overdoses in Kentucky increased 49% in 2020, with 1,964 people dying from an overdose. In 2019, the number was 1,316.
The report says, in Daviess County, there were 21 fatal overdoses last year, compared to 10 in 2019.
So far this year, the Daviess County Coroner’s Office has requested toxicology reports on 67 cases, Coroner Jeff Jones said. Of those, 15 deaths were determined to have been caused by accidental overdose, Jones said.
Another 17 of the 67 cases where toxicology reports were done were determined to be suicide by overdose, Jones said.
In more than 70% of all overdose deaths statewide last year, the synthetic opioid fentanyl was involved. Van Ingram, director of the Office of Drug Control Policy, said fentanyl is trafficked in a variety of ways.
“We are seeing fentanyl designed on legitimate pharmaceuticals, we are seeing it in methamphetamine, we are seeing it in cocaine, we are seeing it disguised as heroin” and in pure powder form, Ingram said.
Fentanyl is particularly potent, which leads to overdoses. Also, items containing fentanyl can have different amounts, which can be fatal to users.
“These individuals out making it are not chemists,” Jones said. “They don’t have any quality control in place.”
Fentanyl was detected in 12 fatal overdose cases in Daviess County last year, Jones said.
The pandemic is believed to have created circumstances that led to an increase in overdose deaths, Ingram said.
“This crisis we couldn’t prepare for,” said Ingram, who noted that the majority of the fatal overdoses that occurred last year “appear to be accidental.”
The report says: “The interruption of routine for those in recovery, the sense of isolation, economic concerns and anxiety all contributed to the dramatic increase recorded.”
Derrick Arthur, executive director of Lighthouse Recovery, said when courts and probation officers began holding virtual meetings, some people who needed treatment and would have been identified had they been seen in person, fell through the cracks.
“Individuals who need to get help were not recognized by Probation and Parol and the Court,” Arthur said.
Jordan Wilson, development director for Friends of Sinners, said the stress of the pandemic led to people using drugs.
“Once the pandemic started, people started losing their jobs and people started locking down,” Wilson said. “People would turn to drugs to deal with that depression and deal with the stress of not working.”
During lockdown, some people turned to drugs out of boredom, Wilson said.
Treatment centers did reduce the number of clients they could take.
“I know for a while, to keep our current clients safe, we weren’t allowing any new intakes,” Wilson said. “Many (treatment centers) across the state weren’t allowing new people in.
“I’m concerned we are going to go back to that, with the thriving numbers of the Delta variant.”
Sarah Adkins, director of Owensboro Regional Recovery, said “we had to go to reduced capacity” and had to test any new clients for COVID-19. “That slowed down our admissions process. We were down significantly between March of last year and March of this year.”
Today, ORR is at two-thirds capacity, Adkins said.
Ingram said a way to reduce overdose death “is to get treatment admissions back up” and to keep people in treatment longer. Ingram said the Drug Control Policy office put $23 million into treatment centers to help with programs.
“We are focused on removing barriers to recovery,” Ingram said, such as finding transportation, housing and employment for people in recovery.
People seeking help with substance abuse can go to findhelpnowky.org or can call 8838-KYHELP.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
