The fear of a COVID-19 outbreak in county jails has prompted law enforcement agencies and the courts to reduce the number of pretrial inmates sitting in jail awaiting the outcome of their court cases.
But for people in jail waiting for trial, another way out is through a plea agreement, where they plead guilty to an offense, usually in exchange for the prosecution recommending a lesser sentence than the defendant might have received had the case gone to trial.
In a recent online forum by the Council on Criminal Justice, officials discussed the possibility of defendants taking plea agreements out of fear of contracting COVID-19 in jails.
Keir Bradford-Grey, chief defender for the Defender Association of Philadelphia, said, in her experience, “people are now pleading (guilty) to get out because they know there is a pandemic.” When Bradford-Grey made the comment earlier this month, she said officials were seeing several new coronavirus cases among jail inmates in Philadelphia every day.
“People are now feeling the pressure to plead guilty and get out,” Bradford-Grey said.
Daviess County court officials said they try to make sure defendants are not pleading guilty under the assumption a plea agreement will automatically get them out of jail.
Damon Preston, Public Advocate for the state Department of Public Advocacy, said he hadn’t heard of people taking pleas out of fear of coronavirus exposure in jail. But health concerns could be part of any plea agreement, he said.
“The clients are going to make a decision based on their personal interest, and their personal interest is going to coincide with their health,” he said. “If a person is sitting in jail now with a trial in July … I can see someone saying, ‘I’m not going to risk my health’ ” by remaining incarcerated if a plea is an option.
Preston said pleading to avoid jail time during the pandemic is similar to calculations defendants make on plea agreements in normal times.
“It happens in court every day that people are pleading guilty,” Preston said, adding that some defendants are “inclined to say he’s guilty without regard if he actually is guilty” because of the amount of time they could face if they were convicted at trial.
“If you add to that, in the two years you’re in the Daviess County jail (awaiting trial), the coronavirus is going to make its way through (the inmate population), that’s a lot of pressure” to take a plea, he said.
Leigh Jackson, supervising attorney for the Owensboro public defender’s office, said defense attorneys work with clients to make them understand a judge can reject the prosecution’s recommended sentence.
“There’s no guarantee,” Jackson said. “It’s something we talk about (with clients) before we do the plea.”
“No one can make them a promise” a defendant will be released, regardless of the recommended sentence, Jackson said.
Daviess Circuit Judge Jay Wethington said a person wanting to enter into a plea agreement is also questioned by judges before they are allowed to sign the agreement.
“That’s why I ask them, in my plea colloquy, ‘Has anyone promised you anything?’ ”
Judge Lisa Payne Jones said the possibility that people could take plea agreements to get out of jail is “something we think about,”
“The plea colloquy the judges go over covers quite a bit,” including whether the defendant understands their rights, Jones said.
“That’s a concern, people thinking, ‘I can get out of jail if I plead,” Jones said. “But … their public defenders will go over that there are no guarantees.”
Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Kuegel said a defendant taking a plea is questioned by the judge with defense counsel present. Kuegel said the question of whether someone took a plea out of fear of coronavirus could be an issue for the Court of Appeals.
“That’s something we are going to have to look at further down the road, if anyone raises that (on appeal) at a later time, if it gets any traction,” Kuegel said. “I don’t think it should, because of the colloquy” between the judge and the defendant.
“The defendant is given an opportunity” to raise concerns of fear of COVID-19 exposure during the colloquy, Kuegel said. “If he doesn’t raise it at that time, I don’t think it will get much traction” on appeal.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
