The eighth annual Color Blast, which was set for March 21 at Moreland Park, is the latest event to fall to the coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The walk-run has been postponed.
“The health of our community is (the) first priority for our sponsors and hosting organizations,” Color Blast officials posted on Facebook recently.
The annual fundraiser attracts about 2,200 participants and helps raise money for Puzzle Pieces, Green River Area Down Syndrome Association, Dream Riders of Kentucky and Team Karlie. Color Blast celebrates and brings awareness to people with special needs. Each nonprofit involved serves clients with disabilities.
“We are working with the city now to determine the soonest date possible (to reschedule the walk-run),” said Amanda Owen, founder and executive director of Puzzle Pieces.
The good news: The event’s early registration fee has been extended so people can still register. To register, go to www.colorblast5k.org and click on the Run Sign Up link or go to https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Owensboro/ColorBlast5k.
As always, packets and T-shirts will be available the week before the rescheduled event.
“All organizations appreciate the patience and understanding during this time of uncertainty for all of us,” Owen said. “This fundraiser isn’t just a fun event to be enjoyed by our community, but the money raised directly impacts our organizations. We depend on its success.”
Kelly Flick, the executive director of Dream Riders, said Color Blast accounts for 15% of that nonprofit’s fundraising income. Postponing to a later date won’t impact Dream Riders for now.
“If the event does not get rescheduled, it will absolutely impact our funding,” Flick said.
For GRADSA, moving this year’s date is disappointing because the event was taking place on World Down Syndrome Day, said Tiffany Thrash, GRADSA executive director.
“For our families, that day is very, very special,” Thrash said.
However, she supports postponing the event due to the world’s current health crisis.
GRADSA members already have decided on new ways to celebrate, including asking its families and followers to perform acts of kindness on March 21. As they do, they should send photos to GRADSA, which will share them on social media.
Another March 21 event was postponed Friday because of the coronavirus. Friends of Sinners planned to host Heart to Heart, an annual women’s event, at First Baptist Church’s Fellowship Hall.
That event, which also is a fundraiser, will be rescheduled for a later date.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
