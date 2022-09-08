Members of the public asked numerous questions Wednesday evening about a proposal to create a new city senior center by expanding the Owensboro Family YMCA, while some members of the audience expressed skepticism and hostility toward the plan.
No decisions were made or altered at Wednesday’s meeting, which was held at the senior center building on West Second Street. A second forum will be held at noon Thursday, Sept. 8, at the senior center.
The plans for the building are preliminary, and senior center executive director Becky Barnhart said officials are looking at ways to make the expansion larger to give the seniors more room. Currently, the plan calls for an expansion to be built onto the Owensboro Family YMCA, which would give the seniors about 11,000 square feet for a new center. The center and the YMCA would have some shared space as well.
“We have been going through a formal process since July of last year,” Barnhart told the group of at least 100 seniors. A designer was brought on board to draw up preliminary plans.
Daviess Fiscal Court has committed $2 million in its budget to the project, and the city has about $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars earmarked for the expansion.
The project could cost between $9.3 million and $12.4 million, depending on which design the YMCA and senior center boards choose, if they decide to go forward. The YMCA itself would also undergo renovations.
“This is a big money project,” Barnhart said.
All of the city commissioners and City Manager Nate Pagan attended the meeting. Many audience members directed comments toward them.
“I want to know what your opinion is for wanting us to be there,” audience member Sandy Midkiff asked city officials.
A common question was whether the city’s funds could be used for another senior center if the senior board rejects the collaboration with the YMCA.
“The consensus is the Owensboro Board of Commissioners supports the partnership” between the senior center and the Y, Pagan said. Commissioner Bob Glenn said if the project doesn’t go forward, officials would have to start over.
Regarding the city’s funds, “the answer is we don’t know,” Glenn said.
The senior center receives some operating funds from City Hall. The city would keep helping fund the senior center if the project with the Y falls through, Pagan said.
More from this section
Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said the county’s funding for the senior center is in its 2021-22 budget. Putting that $2 million into the current senior center would not bring the old building up to code, Mattingly said.
Of the proposal, Mattingly said, “I think the county believes it would behoove the Y and senior center to work out their differences” and agree to the partnership.
When some audience members accused city officials of prioritizing building a indoor sports facility and a transient boat dock over a senior center, Commissioner Jeff Sanford said allegations officials don’t care about seniors’ wants are “totally false.”
“This project has nothing to do” with other city projects, Sanford said.
The funds for the boat dock “are a separate pool of money” from the senior center project, Mayor Pro Tem Larry Maglinger said.
Audience member Barbara Wells echoed the thoughts of many speakers at the event by advocating for a standalone senior center.
“I think we need a place of our own,” Wells said. “I think we deserve it.
“We don’t want to be with teenagers and young kids. We want to be with people are own age and do our own thing.”
When asked if a new senior center could be built in front of the current center on West Second Street, Barnhart said the city requested contractors bid on such a plan in January 2020, but no contractors sent a proposal.
The Family Y will hold open houses for seniors to come tour the facility on Princeton Parkway on Sept. 29-30. If the partnership doesn’t happen, the YMCA will proceed on a renovation and expansion plan of its own, Y president and CEO John Alexander said.
Barnhart said officials will keep the public informed as discussions continue.
“Keep asking those hard questions,” Barnhart said. “We will keep communicating with you about what’s going on.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.