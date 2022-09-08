Members of the public asked numerous questions Wednesday evening about a proposal to create a new city senior center by expanding the Owensboro Family YMCA, while some members of the audience expressed skepticism and hostility toward the plan.

No decisions were made or altered at Wednesday’s meeting, which was held at the senior center building on West Second Street. A second forum will be held at noon Thursday, Sept. 8, at the senior center.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.