The Green River District Health Department reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday through the health department’s service area.
In a press release, the health department said there were six new cases in Henderson County, four cases in Daviess County, three cases in Ohio County, and one new case each in Hancock and Union counties.
There have been 880 reported cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, with 12 deaths, the health department said.
COVID-19 testing will be held at the McLean County Health Center, Ohio County Health Center and Union County Health Center on Tuesday this week. On Wednesday health centers in Henderson, Webster and Hancock counties will have testing, and a mobile testing site will be set up at the Owensboro Sportscenter. The Henderson Health Center will have additional testing on Thursday.
To schedule an appointment, visit the health department’s website, https://healthdepartment.org.
