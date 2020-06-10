Four bullet fragments found in David McAtee’s body came from a Kentucky National Guard weapon, state officials reported Tuesday during Gov. Andy Beshear’s daily COVID-19 briefing.
Also, evidence suggests McAtee was the first to fire, they said.
McAtee, a black Louisville restaurant owner, was killed by a single gunshot wound to the chest during the early morning hours of June 1, after a night of demonstrations in protest of the late May death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck nearly nine minutes before he died, prompting protests nationwide.
Shortly after midnight on June 1, Louisville dispatchers received a report of shots fired in west Louisville. After days of demonstrations, the National Guard was assisting Louisville Metro Police Department.
Kentucky Cabinet Secretary Michael Brown oversees the investigation into McAtee’s death. The FBI and Kentucky State Police are working together to determine the sequence of events.
Two shell casings were found just outside the doorway of McAtee’s barbecue store, Brown said. The crime lab determined those casings were fired from a 9mm pistol found inside McAtee’s business.
Also, gunshot residue was found on McAtee’s body, Brown said.
“I believe Mr. McAtee fired the first shot, paused and came back ... to fire again,” he said.
From the beginning, investigators have been trying to determine whether National Guardsmen or LMPD officers fired the fatal shot.
National Guard bullets are tipped in green paint, Brown said. One of the fragments in McAtee’s body had green paint.
Evidence shows two National Guardsmen fired at McAtee. However, because of damage to bullet fragments taken from McAtee’s body, it is impossible to determine which Guardsman’s weapon fired the fatal shot, Brown said.
Investigators believe the National Guard fired nine or 10 rounds that night, Brown said. LMPD fired nine rounds.
More than 100 interviews have been conducted so far, Brown said. “There’s a lot more to do.”
When it came to COVID-19, Beshear announced Tuesday that all industries — retail and restaurants, for example — that have been operating on a 33% capacity can increase to 50% capacity on the one month anniversary of their reopening.
Also, he announced the Kentucky State Fair’s proposal has been approved.
“The State Fair will look very different,” Beshear told the audience.
For example, events will take place outdoors as much as possible and fewer vendors will attend.
In other news, Beshear provided clarification on a statement he made Monday about his administration’s proposals to curb injustice and inequity in the black community. Part of his plan includes ensuring every black Kentuckian is covered by health insurance.
“That doesn’t mean we’re going to stop there,” he said.
During the governor’s campaign last year, he stated he believes health care is a basic human right, and he vowed to work toward every Kentuckian being covered.
The commitment to insure all blacks first does not exclude other residents, Beshear said.
It makes sense to start with the black community first, he said, because it has been hit disproportionately by COVID-19. More than 17% of residents who have died from the virus are black, but blacks make up only 8% of the state’s population.
Beshear announced 245 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total to 11,708.
And he reported five more deaths. To date, 477 Kentuckians have died from the virus.
On Tuesday, Green River District Health Department officials reported two new confirmed COVID-19 cases — one in Daviess County and one in Union County. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the seven-county district now stands at 725.
Muhlenberg County Health Department information was not available by press deadline.
