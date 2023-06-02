Owensboro city officials said Thursday they were disappointed by Churchill Down’s decision to back away from creating a gaming facility at Towne Square Mall, with one commissioner saying the city had “looked a gift horse in the mouth” by not amending the city’s smoking ordinance for the facility.
Wednesday night, Churchill Downs officials announced they had “shifted plans for the previously-announced Owensboro facility and we are still evaluating new locations” for the facility, that would include historic horse racing machines, simulcast wagering and a restaurant.
Churchill’s decision comes after a March meeting, when city commissioners tabled amending the city’s smoking ordinance to allow smoking in a portion of the facility. The amendment was tabled indefinitely after commissioners heard from physicians, the director of the Green River District Health Department, the American Cancer Society and others who opposed the change.
Thursday morning, Mayor Tom Watson said Churchill Downs knew the city had a smoking ordinance when it became involved in the project. Churchill took over the project when Churchill purchased Ellis Entertainment.
“I’m really sorry it didn’t work out,” Watson said, and that Churchill officials “were made away of our smoking ban from the very beginning.
“I hate the loss to economic development it would have brought to the south side” along Frederica Street, Watson said.
“It would have really boosted south Frederica,” Watson said.
Watson said commissioners had to balance “economic development versus public safety.”
In early April, Watson said there weren’t enough votes among city commissioners to amend the smoking ordinance.
“I hate it for the people involved in the mall, and I hate it for economic development in the community,” Watson said Thursday.
Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright said city officials met with representatives from Churchill Downs prior to tabling the amendment.
“When I talked to them, I told them we wanted them here, but I never understood why they were pushing smoking so much, when it was only for 15% of the building,” Smith-Wright said. The ordinance would have allowed smoking up to 15% of the building, with the area separated by a vestibule and an air purification system.
Smith-Wright said she asked, “’are you telling me the other 85% of the building makes less (money) than the 15%?’
“I don’t understand why it couldn’t be a smoke-free building,” Smith-Wright said. Smith-Wright was on the commission when the smoking ban was passed in 2014, and said making an exception for Churchill Downs was unfair to all the businesses that do have to comply with the ban.
Later, Smith-Wright said, “I think it would have been great for our community. But, I also think with us having a non-smoking ordinance in place, from a health point of view, it wouldn’t have been a wise decision to me.”
Mayor Pro Tem Mark Castlen said he supported amending the ban for Churchill Downs.
“I’m really disappointed,” Castlen said. “I worked extensively with Churchill, and talked to other commissioners” about changing the ordinance.
The change “pertained to Churchill exclusively,” he said.
Castlen said he felt the plan Churchill officials proposed had adequate protections for non-smokers. When Churchill officials were asked about employees in the smoking section, “they answered no workers would be in the smoking area” and no food or drink service would be available in that section,” Castlen said.
“I feel, personally, we looked a gift horse in the mouth,” Castlen said, and that, “I’m only one vote, and it takes three to get the (amendment) through.”
Some city officials mentioned the possibility of the facility locating in the county.
Castlen said, “I hope Churchill, at least, locates within the county.”
Daviess County Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen said he has had a conversation with Churchill Downs officials, but that the conversation was informal. Castlen said Churchill officials did not say they were looking at sites for a facility in the county.
A call to Churchill Downs Thursday was not returned.
The city, Mark Castlen said, is “likely to lose a whole lot of revenue” with the plan for the mall being sidelined.
Commissioner Sharon NeSmith, who was appointed to the commission after the decision to table the amendment, said she was disappointed, and wanted to see business development on south Frederica Street.
“When the Mayor and commissioners voted, they were not voting for or against gaming,” but only voting on whether to amend the smoking ordinance, NeSmith said.
NeSmith spoke with a Churchill representative Wednesday, before the decision was announced, and was told not having smoking in the facility would reduce revenue by 15% to 25%, NeSmith said.
“When I was speaking with the Churchill representative, I understood where they were coming from,” NeSmith said. “They are a business. “I asked, ‘are there any other options?’ and he (the representative) said no.”
NeSmith said, “I would have liked this to have been an issue for our citizens to have voted on,” but that she didn’t know if that were allowed under state law.
Commissioner Bob Glenn said the city and Churchill officials negotiated over the facility, and had “extensive discussions.”
“I think we made a principled choice,” Glenn said. “We gave them several options, and they chose not to accept. That’s business.”
Amending the smoking ordinance for Churchill Downs would have resulted in other businesses also seeking an exemption from the ordinance as well, Glenn said.
Churchill officials “claimed they lost revenue without a smoking area,” Glenn said. Glenn said he didn’t doubt the claim, but “my concern, as I get deeper into that, is ‘you’re going to subject employees’ ” to smoke, he said.
But Glenn said his opinion is “the real problem they have is not having a real casino.”
“They are not really providing a full casino experience,” Glenn said. “If they would work with the legislators to change our gaming laws ... smoking would not be an issue.”
Of Churchill’s decision, Glenn said, “I think it’s unfortunate. I certainly would like to bring jobs to the community.”
Glenn said it would take more than one business to revitalize the Towne Square Mall property.
“I’m confident, on a positive note, there are other players out there — options that don’t endanger employees” and customers, Glenn said
