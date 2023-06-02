Owensboro city officials said Thursday they were disappointed by Churchill Down’s decision to back away from creating a gaming facility at Towne Square Mall, with one commissioner saying the city had “looked a gift horse in the mouth” by not amending the city’s smoking ordinance for the facility.

Wednesday night, Churchill Downs officials announced they had “shifted plans for the previously-announced Owensboro facility and we are still evaluating new locations” for the facility, that would include historic horse racing machines, simulcast wagering and a restaurant.

