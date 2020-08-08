A panel of state officials Friday reinforced the idea that the best way to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic is for everyone to wear masks.
Meanwhile, the attorney for the Cabinet for Health and Family Services said businesses are not expected to get into confrontations with customers who refuse to wear masks, but businesses can refuse service to anyone who doesn’t comply with the state’s mask mandate.
The panel, which included state Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack and Eric Friedlander, secretary for the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services, gave an update on the pandemic Friday during a video conference hosted by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.
“As you look across the country, I think you can see Kentucky has handled the pandemic as well as any other state,” Friedlander said.
But when business activity resumed after the state shutdown, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose, with more than 5% of people tested for the virus testing positive, he said.
“Currently, we do seem to be plateauing, but we’re plateauing above 5%,” Friedlander said. The rate of positivity needs to be below 5%, he said.
Gov. Andy Beshear extended the state’s face mask requirement on Thursday for another 30 days. Wes Duke, legal counsel for the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, said businesses need to place signs requiring people to wear face masks.
In terms of workers wearing masks, “the large corporate centers are doing better than the smaller mom and pop businesses,” Duke said. When asked what the state expected business owners are expected to do to enforce the mandate among workers and customers, Duke said managers should “do as much as they can to encourage the wearing of masks.”
“I think the implication is to encourage every single person to wear a mask,” and provide masks to customers that don’t have them, Duke said. If a customer won’t wear a mask, they should be asked to leave, he said.
“We do not expect confrontation, and we would caution against confrontation,” Duke said. Signage saying masks are required will help, he said.
Dr. Lynne Saddler, director of health for the Northern Kentucky Health Department, said businesses can refuse service to someone without a mask, much the way businesses have long refused service to people who aren’t wearing shoes or shirts.
“If you are not (requiring masks), I guarantee we are getting calls at the health department from employees … and from customers complaining,” Saddler said.
There are medical exceptions to the mask rule. Business owners should document if a worker qualifies for an exception, but should also consider alternatives, such as having the worker wear a face shield or work away from other employees.
“If you have an employee that has a medical reason (for not wearing a mask), the health department doesn’t need to know the details,” Duke said.
Some businesses have claimed all of their employees have a medical exemption, Duke said. “There’s not much health departments can do.”
“They are very unfortunate, but they are also very rare,” Duke said.
Stack said the end of the summer travel season should help Kentucky because beaches “have been a hot spot” where people would contract the virus and bring it home. He said officials are concerned about the potential spread of the virus when schools and universities reopen.
Elementary, middle and high schools “weren’t designed to put people six feet away from each other,” he said, but acknowledged “there’s only so much we can do.”
Schools that follow guidelines on reopening could help reduce virus transmission, “but the proof will be when we actually try it,” Stack said. For colleges, students who disregard wearing masks and distancing could spread the virus to others.
“We are all heavily depending on the steps other people make,” Stack said.
Controlling the spread through masks is important to prevent health care facilities from being overtaxed, he said. A surge in cases that resulted in 50,000 hospitalizations would result in “overwhelming the health system in a short period of time.”
That would result in a higher death rate because of factors like not enough ventilators for patients, he said.
“The net benefit of wearing masks is so much to the positive,” with almost no drawbacks, he said.
Since infected people can spread the virus two to three days before they develop symptoms, and because 40% of cases seem to have no symptoms at all, the most people can do is wear masks, Stack said.
“There’s no risk elimination unless none of us leave our homes until there’s a vaccine,” which isn’t feasible, he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.