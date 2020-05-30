Owensboro area law enforcement officers said Friday this week’s incident in Minneapolis, where an officer was charged with killing a black man while other officers watched, should not reflect on all officers.
But officials said they believed the officer’s actions were wrong and wouldn’t be tolerated by their agencies.
Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter Friday, in the Monday death of George Floyd.
Floyd, who is black, was choked when Chauvin put his knee on Floyd’s neck, after officers were called to a store to investigate a possible counterfeit bill. A video of the incident shows Floyd on the ground, with his hands cuffed behind his back, saying “I can’t breathe” as Chauvin presses his knee into Floyd’s neck.
The Post quotes the medical examiner’s report, which says: “The combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by the police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death.” Chavin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes, the Post reported.
Owensboro Police Chief Art Ealum called Floyd’s death “murder.”
“If you blatantly murder somebody, and I’m going call it murder … it’s unjustified,” Ealum said Friday.
“You don’t have to know what happened to precipitate” the incident, Ealum said. “From the time the guy was down and the knee was pressed against his neck, it was horrible to watch.” The officers who stood by and didn’t stop Chauvin should “absolutely” be charged as well, Ealum said.
“There’s no question in my mind,” Ealum said. “If you stood by as a sworn officer and watched that, you might as well put your knee on his neck as well,” Ealum said. Officers have a duty to stop one another from acting out, he said.
“You don’t blame the officer that intervened,” Ealum said. “It’s praiseworthy, in my opinion.”
Floyd’s death has sparked protests that have included incidents of theft from stores and destruction.
Deputy Kenny Riley, a court security officer with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, is a former president of the Owensboro Chapter of the NAACP. Riley was president when demonstrations and marches were held in the community, after an OPD officer shot and killed Tyrone Clayton Jr., who was black, in November 2000.
When asked why the demonstrations weren’t marked by disorder then, Riley said, “I think (demonstrators) had confidence in the community and the leadership in the community.”
“I would like to hope, if that happened anywhere within 100 miles of here, somebody would have tackled” Chauvin, Riley said. “I’ll say it to anybody: That was wrong, that was totally wrong and I would have pulled him off that guy.
“That’s not taught, to put your knee in somebody’s neck,” Riley said. “If anybody thinks that’s right, they need to turn their badge in.”
Ealum said the incident is harmful to law enforcement. “Overall, across the country, police departments are better than that,” Ealum said. “... It’s the negative that comes forward, and all law enforcement is painted with the same brush.”
Daviess County Sheriff Keith Cain said Friday local law enforcement works to forge ties with the minority community, and said that can’t be left until after a crisis occurs.
“We work very closely with the minority community throughout the year, to develop a rapport and a relationship of trust and confidence,” Cain said. “I think that’s where some agencies drop the ball.”
When asked if he’d heard fears locally following the incident in Minneapolis, Cain said, “I want to believe we have such a relationship that if they had concerns they’d reach out to us.”
About the incident in Minneapolis, Cain said, “we share that concern.”
In addition to the protests and violence in Minneapolis, demonstrators in Louisville were injured by gunfire early Friday morning during a protest over the shooting of Breonna Taylor, an EMT who was shot in her home by police who were serving a “no knock” search warrant. No drugs were found in the home, and police shot Taylor after busting through the door and being shot at by Taylor’s boyfriend, according to media reports.
Taylor’s boyfriend was arrested in the incident but charges against him were dropped, reports say.
Of people rioting during protests, Ealum said, “I don’t think that’s the way to be heard … Riots and looting, there’s nothing to be gained from that.”
Ealum said, “For the most part, the majority of police officers are decent human beings, called to serve a higher purpose, and they are frustrated” by the incident in Minneapolis.
“He (Chauvin) has no friends in law enforcement,” Ealum said. “He set us all back.”
Riley said, “I don’t condone the looting,” but he said injustices against minorities should be condemned as much as destruction and looting.
“If we are going to call out the looters, we need to out (violence against minority groups) as well,” Riley said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
