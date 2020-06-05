Owensboro and Daviess County officials had few specific ideas Thursday about how local leadership could combat issues of racism and discrimination against minorities.
While they had some ideas for improving understanding between whites and minorities, the problem of racism cannot be stopped with an ordinance, officials said.
City and county officials were set to appear at Thursday’s peace and reconciliation rally downtown. But the event, which is hosted by the NAACP, the Owensboro Human Relations Commission and other groups, was postponed to 6 p.m. Friday, June 5, due to storms.
Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said he prepared remarks for the rally. “One of the things I talk about is people always look to government to solve problems,” Mattingly said. “No matter what laws I pass, I can’t change what’s in people’s hearts.”
“The only thing we can do is ask people to be more considerate” when confronting racism outside government, city commissioner Pam Smith-Wright said. While elected officials can take action if there were a complaint of discrimination in a city department, what happens outside government is beyond officials’ control, Smith-Wright said.
“If you’re prejudiced, I can’t change you,” she said.
Officials said they had confidence in local law enforcement.
“I spent a lot of time last Friday with (OPD Chief) Art (Ealum), and I have 100% confidence in him to do the right thing,” Mayor Tom Watson said. “He has trained his officers to do the right thing.”
When asked if there were any policies he would like to see implemented at OPD, Watson said, “Elected officials shouldn’t comment on law enforcement, because we don’t know anything about it.”
“I have no suggestions other than continue to hire the right people,” Watson said. “... I wouldn’t have any suggestions, other than to continue doing what you’re doing, and make adjustments when applicable.”
City commissioner Larry Conder and Watson said OPD should continue working in the schools and doing community events to build relationships.
“When a police officer goes into an elementary school, they are a hero,” Conder said. “But when (students) go from elementary school to middle school, it’s like a switch flips.” Conder said there should be a focus “in making sure our police officers are viewed as someone who is there to help, not there to hurt.”
In terms of OPD policies, Conder said OPD officials and citizens should weigh whether all OPD officers should wear body cameras.
“It becomes a cost issue, but I believe the discussion has to be held, to see if it’s warranted and how it could be done,” Conder said.
City commissioner Jeff Sanford said any discussion of racism in the community needs to include both dialogue to understand perspectives and a plan with measurable goals.
“You can always have a plan and can have meetings, but do you have measurable results,” Sanford said. The city saw an example of that last year, when My Brother’s Keeper, a grassroots group, was formed after the city experienced a series of incidents involving shootings on the west side, Sanford said.
“People listened to each other,” Sanford said. “It was a dialogue, there was a plan. … It was a plan of action that had some success.”
Commissioner Larry Maglinger said before the event was rescheduled that he planned to listen to what people had to say.
“I want to listen to what the issues are … to see if there are some solutions we could work on,” Maglinger said. “I’m concerned and want to be involved, but I don’t have all the answers.
“I don’t have any exact answers on what to do, Maglinger said. “The key is to listen.”
Mattingly said he has written the state’s Chief Justice, John Minton, about the need for permanent reform in the criminal justice system.
“A lot of us realize we can’t continue to pack our jails, especially with a disproportionate number of minorities,” Mattingly said. Locally, individuals “can promote change with their vote,” he said.
“I’m encouraging everyone not just to vote, but to talk to the candidates,” Mattingly said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.