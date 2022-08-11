Mayor Tom Watson’s announcement that his Bluegrass Music Capital of the World Task Force now has the money to hire a full-time director turned into a musical pep rally Wednesday at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.
David Johnson, chairman of the task force; Paul Schiminger, executive director of the International Bluegrass Music Association from 2015 to 2021, who is serving as a part-time adviser to the task force; Chris Joslin, executive director of the Hall of Fame; and Watson all pointed to a bright future with the city’s ties to bluegrass.
And the event ended with the museum staff playing and singing “My Old Kentucky Home,” with the crowd singing along.
Watson said Matt Hayden and Mike Simpson provided the money to hire the full-time director and thanked them for their assistance.
Johnson said Terry Woodward, who led the drive to make Owensboro synonymous with bluegrass in 1985, had a vision for four decades “that most of us didn’t have.”
But he said the community is catching on now.
“These things are happening because we have a great team,” Watson said.
Schiminger said, “There are incredible assets in this town. We have an authentic brand, and we can build on it.”
Bluegrass, he said, “is more popular than ever today” with some 20 million fans.
Schiminger said he hopes some bluegrass professionals will relocate to Owensboro.
“I firmly believe that this is our time,” Joslin told the crowd.
Watson said he would like to see instrument builders relocate to some of the vacant buildings downtown.
Randy Lanham, education director of the Hall of Fame, said luthiers and a recording studio are possibilities.
But he said tourists want experiences, things like a square dance class and tours to Bill Monroe’s Homeplace in Rosine.
Simpson, president of the IBMA, said, “I hope to get some musicians relocated in Owensboro and see Owensboro as an incubator for bluegrass businesses. That will take help from the (Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp).”
He said he’d like to see Owensboro adopt something like Paducah’s nationally-known Artist Relocation Program, which provides financial incentives to help artists move there.
Johnson said earlier that he’s hoping someone can be hired for the full-time director’s position in the next six to eight weeks.
Simpson said Bowling Green has branded itself as Vette City, in honor of the Corvettes that are built there.
This weekend, 25,000 fans of 1955, 1956 and 1957 Chevrolets are expected in Bowling Green for a festival, he said.
Bluegrass can have a similar impact on Owensboro, Simpson said.
