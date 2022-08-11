BLUEGRASS

Paul Schiminger, executive director of the International Bluegrass Music Association from 2015 to 2021, speaks Wednesday at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum during an announcement that the Bluegrass Music Capital of the World Task Force has the money to hire a full-time director. Schiminger is currently serving as a part-time advisor to the task force.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Mayor Tom Watson’s announcement that his Bluegrass Music Capital of the World Task Force now has the money to hire a full-time director turned into a musical pep rally Wednesday at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.

David Johnson, chairman of the task force; Paul Schiminger, executive director of the International Bluegrass Music Association from 2015 to 2021, who is serving as a part-time adviser to the task force; Chris Joslin, executive director of the Hall of Fame; and Watson all pointed to a bright future with the city’s ties to bluegrass.

