After a lull in COVID-19 illnesses, local health officials are seeing a spike in cases.
The Green River District Health Department is still tracking COVID-19 numbers and releasing monthly reports. During the height of COVID-19, the agency was sending out weekly reports.
Clay Horton, GRDHD public health director, said there are more COVID-19 cases than what’s being reported, but the numbers he’s seeing do show an upward trend.
“We do expect to see periods of time when there’s more COVID-19 circulating in the community,” he said. “And we’ve seen a rise in cases across the country. …The data that we have access to is not nearly as robust and as timely as what we got during the public health emergency phase.”
Based on the lab reports the health department has received from its seven-county district, there were 69 cases in June, 195 cases in July and 762 cases during the first three weeks of August.
“That’s just the tip of the iceberg; there’s a lot of access to home tests and a lot of people who just don’t get tested,” Horton said. “…A lot of people forgot about COVID-19, but it’s still around.”
Although the COVID-19 numbers are rising, health officials are seeing fewer extreme cases that require hospitalization.
They attributed the vaccines and having had COVID-19 in the past as helping to reduce the number of deaths and serious illness.
Laura Gillim, Owensboro Health Regional Hospital infection prevention supervisor, said there were eight COVID-19 hospitalizations from Aug. 13-19. The week prior there were six.
More from this section
“Last year, we had a pretty severe season with COVID-19, influenza and RSV,” she said. “But I can say right now that we’re not seeing nearly what we were, in terms of admissions or severity.”
According to Gillim, COVID-19 symptoms are usually respiratory related — nasal congestion, low-grade fever, body aches and cough.
Gillim said OH can return to COVID-19 protocols, such as masking, but the seven-day admission rate must be greater than 20 per 100,000 within the population.
“We haven’t seen that yet,” she said.
A new COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be released in September. OH will offer the vaccine through its pharmacy by appointments only.
Horton said anyone who is COVID-19 positive or experiencing symptoms should avoid being around other people and wear a mask if in public.
Horton added that, similar to the flu shot, people should consider taking the newest COVID-19-19 vaccine when it’s offered.
“Certainly, when that’s available, we would recommend everybody getting an updated vaccine,” Horton said. “It will be more closely targeted to the variants circulating now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.