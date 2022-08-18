The proposal to expand the Owensboro Family YMCA to include a separate wing for a new Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County is not set in stone and could be made bigger if funds allow, officials said Wednesday.
But the city funds earmarked for the work are for this particular project, officials said. If senior center and YMCA officials can’t agree on how to move forward, the money will not be reserved for a different senior center plan, commissioners said.
The plan calls for the YMCA building on Kentucky Parkway to be expanded and renovated, with a 13,150-square-foot expansion added to the building. That expansion would include space for a separate senior center and some shared space. Additional space would be made by moving the Y’s child care center into a nearby building the Y owns.
Senior center executive director Becky Barnhart said Tuesday night the plan would give the senior center less space than they have now at the Elizabeth Munday Center. Barnhart said the seniors are using 22,000 square feet of space at the Munday Center. The plan with the YMCA would give the seniors 11,000 square feet of their own space and 2,400 square feet of shared space, Barnhart said.
City Manger Nate Pagan said what the city has now is a “conceptual plan” for the expansion, not a detailed construction plan.
“There is some room for modification” of the plan, Pagan said.
Family YMCA president and CEO John Alexander said, “There’s more that could be done. But this is the plan that has been worked on for the past 12 months or so.”
How much the senior center could be added onto “would depend on the available funds,” he said.
Commissioner Jeff Sanford said the city’s $3 million allocation is for all of the agencies involved, not just the senior center.
“It’s to help the seniors, but to help other people, too — to help the Y and to help Kentucky Wesleyan,” he said.
Kentucky Wesleyan College’s involvement is that the plan calls for KWC to use the YMCA as its health center. The school will allow senior center members to audit KWC classes for free.
Sanford said there are different options for the proposed expansion and that seniors “are getting their own space” in the plan. The option is also on the table for seniors to use Y facilities through joint health classes, officials said previously.
“When you program yourself correctly, you open yourself up to a swimming pool” and the use of other Y space, Sanford said.
Commissioner Bob Glenn said commissioners have looked at three designs during discussions, which Glenn called “a Cadillac version, a mid-level version and a Pinto version.”
Officials have largely focused on the “mid-level version,” he said. The plan calls for the city to contribute $3 million, Fiscal Court to allocate $2 million and for the senior center and YMCA to raise the additional funds. Pagan said the expected cost is $9 million to $10 million, and Barnhart said previously the “top scope” option would cost $12.4 million.
Both the YMCA and senior center each serve about 1,000 seniors each.
“We have the money committed from the county and the money from the city,” Glenn said.
As to expanding the project, he said, “I don’t think they can raise enough money” to build everything the senior center board wants.
“If the senior center wants to go it alone, the first issue is they have to access money they don’t have to buy land,” Glenn said. “They don’t have to buy land” by expanding the YMCA.
With the Y project, “they don’t have to go alone on the fundraising,” he said.
Glenn said the two agencies, which are working on a memorandum of understanding, are bound to have disagreements during the negotiation process.
“At least we are having the conversation,” Glenn said. “We have made progress.”
Mayor Pro Tem Larry Maglinger said the plan could be altered and officials would need to know “what the cost could be.”
While the plan is not final, the concept is what officials focused on after hearing about what the senior center would need, Maglinger said. The plan could benefit both agencies, he said.
“If one (agency) serves 1,000 and the other serves 1,000, there’s a great chance to expand” and each serve more seniors, Maglinger said. The city’s $3 million “give a good starting point for them to join together.”
Mayor Tom Watson said the city’s funds are for the joint project.
“That is the understanding, that we would contribute” to the project, Watson said, and the money isn’t for a separate senior center.
Officials did look at a separate senior center, but the plan fell through when no contractors submitted a bid on the project.
“This commission is put in a bad spot because of promises made by previous commissions,” Watson said. “We are trying to work with what we have.”
Commissioner Mark Castlen said he would support trying to further work with the senior center board so they are satisfied with the end result.
“I want the seniors to be happy, and I want us to do this in a manner that, when we reach an agreement, it’s something that’s doable and will work for both parties,” he said.
Castlen said of the current plan, “I don’t feel the seniors feel this is what they want. I don’t know if they know what they want.
“If they say they want to tweak somethings, I think we ought to work with them as much as possible.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
