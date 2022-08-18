The proposal to expand the Owensboro Family YMCA to include a separate wing for a new Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County is not set in stone and could be made bigger if funds allow, officials said Wednesday.

But the city funds earmarked for the work are for this particular project, officials said. If senior center and YMCA officials can’t agree on how to move forward, the money will not be reserved for a different senior center plan, commissioners said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.