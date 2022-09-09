Officials from the Owensboro Family YMCA and Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County provided more information about a plan for a new senior center facility to be constructed onto the YMCA building Thursday, during a second public forum.
Officials stressed the seniors would have their own facility separate from the YMCA if the plan comes to pass, and that seniors would not be required to be YMCA members.
Although there were diagrams and artists’ renderings of the proposed facility on display at Thursday’s meeting at the senior center, the plans are preliminary and are still under negotiation.
“These are not the final plans,” said YMCA President and CEO John Alexander, adding that there is still time to make adjustments.
If the proposal goes forward, it will require the agreement of the Family Y and senior center boards. The boards are still working on a memorandum of understanding.
The plan calls for an addition to the Y to be built to create an 11,000-square-foot space that would be used as the senior center. An additional 2,400 square feet of space would be joint-use space for both organizations.
The YMCA and senior center would retain their own boards. The city and county have pledged $5 million between them for the project, but the cost of the main idea under consideration is $12.4 million, a figure that includes renovating the Y and changing streets surrounding the facility to create senior parking closer to the building.
A consultant will do a feasibility study to determine how much money the YMCA and senior center can raise, Alexander said.
“You are not going to have to join the Y in any way, shape or form,” Alexander told the large crowd of seniors Thursday.
The two groups are working on agreements where seniors would be able to use parts of the Y for classes or activities, Alexander said.
Financial assistance would be available for seniors who want to join the YMCA, Alexander said.
“We serve seniors as well,” Alexander said. “We see this as an expansion of what (the senior center is) doing, and what we are doing as well.”
The senior center on West Second Street currently uses about 22,000 square feet of space. Under the proposal, however, some senior areas, particularly the auditorium, would be larger than the auditorium on Second Street.
When asked if a study had been done on upgrading the Second Street site, senior center Executive Director Becky Barnhart said “a significant number of upgrades” would be required just to bring the building into compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act.
For example, to add ramps to the front on the current senior center, “the whole entrance would have to be redone” to comply with the federal law, Barnhart said.
Some audience members were adamant a senior center be built on the senior center property. The city put out a request for bids for such a project in 2020, but no contractors made a proposal.
Alexander said, “What I see as one of the great benefits behind this is we come together and try to share resources.”
As far as proposals for a separate, new senior center, Alexander said, “If you can raise $10 million, I’m all for you building your own building. I wish we could both build new buildings.”
But under the current proposal, “you’ll still have your separate location where you’ll be able to have your own activities,” he said.
Some audience members questioned the city’s role in the proposal.
City commissioners and Mayor Tom Watson have all said previously they support the plan. The city owns the senior center and contributes just under $100,000 annually to the senior center for operations.
Ova Hookey said the current senior center should be renovated.
“What would $12 million do for this building?” Hookey said. “We like it here ... I’m saying, lets put the money into this building.”
City Manager Nate Pagan said at Wednesday’s forum city commissioners are backing the YMCA-senior center plan. City Commissioner Bob Glenn said if the plan doesn’t go forward, officials would have to start all over.
Shane Smith questioned whether or not the plan was “short-sighted.”
“Seniors are the largest growing segment” of the population, Smith said, and that he has read “cities are really investing in seniors.”
“I think the city needs to look 10 to 20 years into the future on what would bring seniors to Owensboro,” Smith said.
Alexander said seniors should visit the YMCA before making a decision.
Open houses will be held from 10 am. to noon on Sept. 29 and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 30.
Barnhart said officials would keep seniors informed.
“We are still in discussions. We don’t have a final decision on anything,” Barnhart said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
