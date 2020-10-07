Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said local government officials have been criticized for not having daily social media updates on the COVID-19 pandemic.
That criticism is frustrating, Mattingly said, after local and state officials, and agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have worked to educate people on how they can reduce the risk of contracting or transmitting the coronavirus.
“Some folks on Facebook berate local government because we are not on there every day,” Mattingly said. “... But my position is: How many times do I have to tell an adult to wear a mask?”
While President Trump tweeted, “Don’t be afraid of covid” on Monday, Mattingly and the director of the Green River District Health Department said Tuesday that people need to continue taking precautions to reduce the risk of contracting the coronavirus or passing it to others.
Health officials recommend that everyone wear a face mask that covers the mouth and nose, practice social distancing, wash and sanitize hands frequently, avoid crowds and don’t go out when if sick.
Clay Horton, the health department’s director, said taking common-sense precautions to protect yourself against the coronavirus is prudent.
“I just don’t bolt out into traffic, because I have a fear of getting hit by a truck,” Horton said. “We would encourage people to understand there is a risk, a high risk, of contracting COVID-19.
“We know what we need to do” to reduce the risk, Horton said.
On Tuesday, an additional 81 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the health department’s region, and five more Henderson County residents were reported to have died of the virus. On Monday, three more Daviess County residents were reported to have died of COVID-19.
When asked if he was concerned by Trump’s “don’t be afraid” comment and if people interpret Trump’s message as permission to “throw caution to the winds,” Horton said, “that concerns me a lot.
“I hope there’s enough good information for people to be smart and use common sense,” Horton said. “It’s not political with us. We are the health department. …. We are just giving people good information so they can take care of themselves.”
On Tuesday, Mattingly was part of a Zoom meeting that city and county leaders across the state had with Gov. Andy Beshear to discuss the latest case numbers. More than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed statewide between Saturday and Monday.
On Tuesday, state officials announced 1,054 new cases of COVID-19 across the state.
Mattingly said there are extreme opinions about the coronavirus, but, “the whole issue is, it’s real.”
“Right now, Daviess County is an ‘orange’ county, which the state defines as having an average of 10 to 25 new cases daily over a seven day period. Daviess County’s latest seven-day average is 22.5 new cases daily, while Henderson, Union and Webster counties are all “red” counties, each with an average of more than 40 new cases daily.
People already know the “tools” available to reduce the spread of the virus, Mattingly said — wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands and avoiding crowds and gatherings.
“There is no good test that is going to predict when you’re going to contract COVID, or if you’re going to contract COVID,” Mattingly said.
People need to take precautions to protect vulnerable populations, such as people over the age of 65 and people with underlying health conditions, Mattingly said. Taking precautions will also help reduce the risk of COVID-19 affecting people in nursing homes, he said.
“I encourage people to follow the CDC guidelines, the governor’s guidelines and the health department’s guidelines,” Mattingly said. “And please get a flu shot, a regular flu shot.”
Mattingly said, “I believe there are people who don’t take it seriously … I hope, for their sake, they don’t carry it home to their loved ones.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.