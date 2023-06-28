Officials are urging people to take precautions when working around farm machinery after a weekend that saw two individuals killed in incidents involving tractors.
The incidents occurred Friday and Saturday.
In Friday’s incident, James D. Waltrip, 55, was critically injured on Windy Hollow Road when he attempted to jump from a tractor that appeared in danger of overturning and fell under the tractor, according to Daviess County Sheriff’s Office reports.
On Saturday, rescue crews were called to a property on Joe Haynes Road to a report of a missing person after his tractor was found mostly submerged in a lake. Sheriff’s department reports say Joseph Howard, 80, was reported missing after he failed to return home at the usual hour. Reports said deputies believe Howard, who had been doing work by the lake, drove into the lake by accident and drowned. “The men and women of the sheriff’s office and the various fire departments have seen a lot of tragedy lately,” Sheriff Brad Youngman said. “We go into this profession to help people, and sometimes we are not able to do that, and that’s sad.”
Clint Hardy, Daviess County’s extension agent for agriculture and natural resources, said people should make sure to take all safety precautions when working with machinery or doing anything outdoors.
“I think, regardless of the activity, if it’s an outdoor activity — if you’re hunting, biking on a rural road (or working), work in pairs” if possible, Hardy said.
More from this section
While cell phones are commonplace, a person should not rely on just having a phone if working alone, Hardy said.
“Communicate with people, and let them know where you’re going to be,” he said. “One of the most important (things) we can do for our loved ones is make sure someone knows where you are and when you should be returning.”
Hardy said people should make sure to take normal precautions, such as wearing safety gear and not taking unnecessary chances.
“Sometimes people get in a hurry and skip the commonplace safety precautions,” Hardy said.
Youngman said people doing work with machinery should have a plan for potential emergencies.
“I can’t say how people should do their jobs,” Youngman said. “I would say people should review their safety plans and make sure they are being safe, to avoid these tragedies.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.